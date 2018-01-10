Rahul Dravid and Sunil Joshi's sons hit 150 each in school cricket

Bengaluru: Rahul Dravid's elder son Samit has attracted attention by scoring a century in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 Inter-School tournament.

Samit scored 150 for Mallya Aditi International School who beat Vivekananda School by a whopping 412 runs.

Another match-winning knock was played by son of former India spinner Sunil Joshi. Aryan smashed 154 and with Samit took their team to 500/5 in 50 overs. The opposition was bundled out for a paltry 88.

Samit had earlier grabbed eyeballs when he struck a 125 in U-14 school cricket two years ago.