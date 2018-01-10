हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Dravid and Sunil Joshi's sons hit 150 each in school cricket

Samit Dravid hit 150 and Aryan Joshi smashed 154 as Mallya Aditi International School beat Vivekananda School by a whopping 412 runs in a school tournament in Karnataka.

PTI| Updated: Jan 10, 2018, 19:29 PM IST
File photo of Samit Dravid (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Rahul Dravid's elder son Samit has attracted attention by scoring a century in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 Inter-School tournament.

Samit scored 150 for Mallya Aditi International School who beat Vivekananda School by a whopping 412 runs.

Another match-winning knock was played by son of former India spinner Sunil Joshi. Aryan smashed 154 and with Samit took their team to 500/5 in 50 overs. The opposition was bundled out for a paltry 88.

Samit had earlier grabbed eyeballs when he struck a 125 in U-14 school cricket two years ago. 

