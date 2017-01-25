Rahul Dravid declines Bangalore University honorary doctorate, says he will earn it through academic research

New Delhi: Batting great Rahul Dravid on Wednesday declined to accept an honorary doctorate degree conferred on him by the Bangalore University.

Declining the honour, the 44-year-old said that he "would like to earn doctorate by accomplishing some academic research in sport."

Rahul Dravid declines Bangalore University Hon. degree, says would like to earn doctrate by accomplishing some academic research in sport pic.twitter.com/pP3xqo7EYz — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

“While thanking the university for recognizing him, (Dravid) has in all humility declined to accept the honorary degree,” Vice-Chancellor B Thimme Gowda was qouted as saying by The Economic Times.

“He has conveyed that he would try to earn a doctorate degree by accomplishing some form of academic research in the field of sport rather than receiving an honorary degree," Gowda added.

Yesterday, Karnataka Governor and Bangalore University Chancellor Vajubhai R Vala approved conferment of an honorary doctorate on Dravid at the university’s 52nd annual convocation scheduled to be held on January 27.

The university had recommended three personalities for honorary doctorate, of which the Governor had finalized Dravid.

Earlier, Dravid also did not show up at Gulbarga University’s 32nd convocation in 2014.

The former India captain, who is known as The Wall, played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a lone T20I, scoring 13288, 10889 and 31 runs.

He made his India debut in 1996, and retired from international cricket in 2012.

Dravid, however, continued to play in the Indian Premier League for one more season, helping Rajasthan Royals to play-offs.

After retirement, he has become one of India's most respected coaches, helping age-group teams. He is currently the coach of India A.