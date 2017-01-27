Rahul Dravid declines honorary doctorate degree: Gautam Gambhir hails former Indian skipper's decision
Gautam Gambhir was full of praise for Rahul Dravid's decision to decline an honorary doctorate degree from Bangalore University.
New Delhi: Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has hailed former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid's decision to decline an honorary doctorate degree which was conferred on him by the Bangalore University.
Dravid, who is currently the coach of the Indian U-19 cricket team, said that he will like to earn the doctorate by completing a research in the field of sports.
Lauding The Wall's decision, Gambhir tweeted, "Proud of Rahul Dravid for declining honorary doctorate of Bangalore University. He says he wants 2 earn it and that is the way it should b."
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2017
"Sri Rahul Dravid, while thanking Bangalore University for recognising him for the honorary degree, has conveyed that he would try to earn a doctorate degree by accomplishing some form of academic in research in the field of sports rather than receiving an honorary degree," BU Vice Chancellor B Thimme Gowda said in a statement.
Notably, Dravid did not attend the Gulbarga University's 32nd convocation in 2014, though he was among 12 personalities shortlisted for an honorary doctorate.
The university had recommended three personalities for honorary doctorate, of which the Governor had finalised Dravid, who retired from international Cricket in March 2012.
The university has not revealed the names of the other two.
Dravid, who is widely regarded as one of the game's finest gentlemen, played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for the country.
