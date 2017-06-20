Rahul Dravid offered a 2-year extension as India U-19 coach by BCCI: Report

New Delhi: A lot have been speculated over the future of Anil Kumble as the head coach of Indian cricket team, with many former greats of the game backing Rahul Dravid to take over the role. BCCI, however, have reportedly ruled out all possibilities of Dravid replacing Jumbo by offering him a 2-year extension as India Under-19 coach.

As per a report in Indian Express, the decision to renew the contract was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Cricket Advisory Committee, which comprises Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Though the terms of a renewal are yet to be finalised, it is certain that unlike Kumble, Dravid will not be put through the tedious process of going through an interview with the CAC trio.

“In Dravid’s contract, there is a line which states the BCCI can give extension to him, whereas in Kumble’s contract there is no clause of extension,” Indian Express quoted the official as saying. “That is why [the] process [to call new applicants] was followed in Kumble’s case.”

“The CAC has approved the two-year extension and now everything depends on money to be paid to Dravid. The earlier contract was for ten months and board paid him more than four crores. Now, a new contract with new salary has to be provided. There is chance that his appointment would come up at board special general body meeting,” a source in the BCCI informed.

Dravid had recently sought clarity after attracting criticism about an alleged conflict of interest, accused by former COA member Ramachandra Guha considering his role as mentor of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils.

The earlier 10-month contract that Dravid had, allowed him to take on IPL duties during the two months of the franchise tournament. The COA have now decided to make all contracts for India coaches to be of two-years length following Guha’s accusations, which might affect the former Indian skipper's nature of participation in next year's IPL.

Calling the criticism unfair, Dravid had made a statement seeking clarification over a possible conflict of interest.

“My simple point is that, not only me but there are five or six of us who are in the same position. There needs to be clarity. If there is clarity, we will be in a position to take an informed decision. It is disappointing the way this got played out in the public without much understanding of the background,” Dravid had said.

The India Under-19 team is scheduled to travel to England next month for a short series.