Rahul Dravid opens up on 'MTV Bakra incident' – Watch video to see what really happened!
Dravid recently spoke about the incident in an interview with The Ring Side View.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 18:09
New Delhi: One of the most renowned Indian cricketers ever, Rahul Dravid recently opened up on the famous 'MTV Bakra' incident, in an interview with 'The Ring Side View'.
Dravid admitted that the 'bakra' was beautifully planned and he indeed laughed a lot seeing the prank after it was filmed.
Here's 'The Wall' talking about the incident:-
Here's how the bakra was executed:-
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 18:09
