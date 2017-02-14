close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Rahul Dravid opens up on 'MTV Bakra incident' – Watch video to see what really happened!

Dravid recently spoke about the incident in an interview with The Ring Side View.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 18:09
Rahul Dravid opens up on &#039;MTV Bakra incident&#039; – Watch video to see what really happened!

New Delhi: One of the most renowned Indian cricketers ever, Rahul Dravid recently opened up on the famous 'MTV Bakra' incident, in an interview with 'The Ring Side View'.

Dravid admitted that the 'bakra' was beautifully planned and he indeed laughed a lot seeing the prank after it was filmed.

Here's 'The Wall' talking about the incident:-

Here's how the bakra was executed:-

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 18:09

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.