Rahul Dravid to end his association with the Indian Premier League: Report

New Delhi: In what would be a heartbreaking news for Indian cricket fans, veteran cricketer Rahul Dravid is all set to end his association with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dravid, who coaches the India A and India U-19 sides, is under a 10-month contract with the BCCI so that he can also focus on his other job of being a mentor for the Delhi Daredevils squad.

However, the conflict of interest issue was once again raised by noted historian Ramachandra Guha, who pointed out Dravid's dual roles in his strong-worded resignation letter recently.

In his reply, Dravid told ESPNcricinfo, "Yes, I have written to the CoA explaining my position and explaining the background against which this perceived conflict of interest has happened," Dravid told ESPNcricinfo on Friday.

"By the BCCI`s conflict of interest rules, I was absolutely not under a conflict of interest. If the rules have changed midway through the contract, then I think it is unfair to criticise me for breaking the rules or twisting the rules to suit my convenience," he added.

"My simple point is that, not only me but there are five or six of us who are in the same position. There needs to be clarity. If there is clarity, we will be in a position to take an informed decision. It is disappointing the way this got played out in the public without much understanding of the background."

However, as per a report in The Times of India, The Wall is all set to be given a 12-month contract for two years as the India Under-19 and India 'A' coach.

The report added that Dravid met Rahul Johri at the BCCI office on Sunday evening.

"We're likely to finalize his fresh contract when we meet him today . He's fine with accepting a 12-month contract for two years, which means that he'll have to quit as mentor of the Delhi Daredevils.The only issue is compensation, and we expect him to come up with a figure which we can afford," a source told TOI.

Dravid earned Rs 4 crore on a 10-month contract with the BCCI and an equal amount as the mentor of Delhi Daredevils. He has now been asked by the BCCI to provide them a fresh quote since he will give up on his IPL duties.

“We're hoping he quotes a reasonable figure for himself, because the senior Indian team's coach would have to be higher paid. At the same time, we don't want him to suffer losses for missing out on IPL duty ," an official told TOI.

Prior to his association with the Daredevils, Dravid was the coach of Rajasthan Royals, who will make a comeback in the cash-rich tournament after being suspended for two years.

(With IANS inputs)