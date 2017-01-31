Rahul Johri, M Sridhar to assist Vikram Limaye in ICC meeting

New Delhi: The BCCI will have a heavy five-member contingent at the ICC Meeting in Dubai starting February 2, with CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) MV Sridhar to assist Committee of Administrators (COA) member Vikram Limaye.

While Amitabh Chaudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary along with Limaye has been appointed by the Supreme Court, it is Johri and Sridhar who possess in-depth knowledge about BCCI's position in commercial matters.

"Rahul and Sridhar are two people who are abreast with the happenings in ICC board meet. They will not attend but will certainly help Mr Limaye with his homework as a lot of commercial aspects are set to be decided," a source told PTI today.

BCCI administrators meet for the first time

A day after being appointed as the administrators of the BCCI by the Supreme Court, three of the panel members had their first meeting today away from the BCCI's headquarters in South Mumbai.

Vinod Rai, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, former India women's captain Diana Edulji and banker Vikram Limaye were present at the meeting held at the IDFC Bank's premises in suburban BKC.

However, the fourth administrator - noted historian Ramachandra Guha - was not present.

Rai, who heads the committee, told waiting reporters it was a "familiarisation meeting" before going in.

Yesterday the apex court had appointed the four-member committee of administrators (COA) to run the affairs of the BCCI and implement court-approved recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.

The court had ruled that BCCI's CEO, Rahul Johri, would report to this body of administrators.

"We just had a familiarisation meeting just to get ourselves briefed with the functioning of BCCI, we have finished that. Soon we will decide on the course of action," Rai said after the meeting.

The new set of administrators also sat down today along with the selection committee to decide India squad for Bangladesh Test but the meeting was delayed by 6 hours as Amitabh Chaudhary was barred from attending the meet.

(With PTI inputs)