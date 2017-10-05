close
Rain forces India to cancel practice ahead of T20I series opener against Australia

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 23:43
Courtesy: PTI

Ranchi: Heavy downpour forced India to cancel their first practice session ahead of the opening match of the T20 series against Australia here on Saturday.

Having arrived in batches, Virat Kohli and Co were to train at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here this evening but showers lasting for about 45 minutes forced them to stay put in team hotel.

Australia, however, had the luxury of afternoon training and went through their paces without being hampered by rain.

A local JSCA official, however, said there is no threat of a washout for the match on October 7.

"Such passing showers are normal this time. But the good thing is rain comes and goes and is not prolonged this time of the year. We have adequate measures to prepare the ground for the match," the official said.

Following their 4-1 win in the ODI series, Kohli's team will be eyeing to put up yet another dominating show.

TAGS

Ranchi T20IIndia vs AustraliaVirat KohliIndia preacticeJSCA International Stadium Complexcricket news

