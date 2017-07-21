close
Rajeev Shukla congratulates Team India and Harmanpreet Kaur for reaching 'Champions Trophy' final

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 16:37
Rajeev Shukla congratulates Team India and Harmanpreet Kaur for reaching &#039;Champions Trophy&#039; final

New Delhi: Social media gaffes are a part of celebrities' day-to-day cycle, and although most of those errors are humanly, fans and trolls do not believe in forgiving even the silliest of mistakes.

The latest victim to the unfortunate mistake was IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla who, while intending to write a congratulatory tweet for Indian women's team's 36-run victory over Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup, got the name of the competition wrong.

The tweet actually meant, "Congratulations to @BCCIWomen team for making it into the Women's World Cup final by beating Australia. Great Knock by @ImHarmanpreet," but instead of Women's World Cup, Shukla wrote the competition's name as "Champions Trophy".

Rajeev Shukla Tweet

It was roughly a month back when the Indian men's cricket team made it to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy after beating Bangladesh in the semi-final.

Shukla, however, later deleted the tweet and posted new ones with the corrections.

"Congrats @BCCIWomen cricket team for the comprehensive victory against Australia #WomensWorldCup2017 . Well played @ImHarmanpreet"

"Best Wishes to @BCCIWomen cricket team for the #WomensWorldCup2017 final match. A defining moment for Indian Cricket @M_Raj03 #BCCI"

As for the match, Harmanpreet Kaur produced one of greatest ever ODI knocks in women's cricket as India stormed into the ICC World Cup final, demolishing Australia by 36 runs in the semi-final on Thursday.

It is only the second time that India have entered the summit clash of the global event, having lost to Australia in the final of the 2005 edition.

