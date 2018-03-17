Rajneesh Gurbani puts Vidarbha on the verge of Irani Cup win after a record 800/7

Nagpur: Vidarbha ended up with a record 800 for seven before pacer Rajneesh Gurbani tore through the Rest of India batting to put the reigning Ranji champions on the verge of securing the Irani Cup on Saturday.

Vidarbha, who began day four at 702 for five, declared at 800 for seven after Apoorv Wankhade (157 not out off 221) scored his second first-class hundred. Vidarbha's mammoth score is the highest total in Irani Cup history.

Gurbani (4/46), who is only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy final, then had Rest of India reeling at 98 for 6 in 28 overs before they recovered to 236 for six at the close of play.

Hanuma Vihari (81 batting) and Jayant Yadav (62 batting) saved the blushes for Rest of India with an unbeaten 138-run stand for the seventh wicket.

It is unlikely that Vidarbha would be able to bowl out Rest of India twice on day five but a very likely first-innings lead will be enough for them to lift the trophy.

Gurbani had Ravikumar Samarth (0) caught before he removed Rest of India captain Karun Nair (21). Umesh Yadav, at the other end, dismissed the in-form Mayank Agarwal (11).

Besides Vihari and Jayant Yadav's face-saving partnership, opener Prithvi Shaw scored 51 off 64 balls before falling to Aditya Thakare.