close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rajyavardhan Rathore can take Indian sport to new heights, reckons Jhulan Goswami

Indian women cricket team pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami is excited at the appointment of Olympic medallist shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as the sports minister and said he can take the country to new heights in sports.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 23:41
Rajyavardhan Rathore can take Indian sport to new heights, reckons Jhulan Goswami
PTI

Kolkata: Indian women cricket team pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami is excited at the appointment of Olympic medallist shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as the sports minister and said he can take the country to new heights in sports.

"Being a sportsperson, we can all relate to him and I'm so excited," the two-time World Cup finalist told PTI on the sidelines of a programme here.

"He has gone through the same struggle and is very much aware of the difficulties faced by an athlete...What it takes to win a medal at the highest level," she said of Rathore, who won a silver in double trap event at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

"We definitely hope that he will improve the infrastructure and ensure a better upkeep of the existing facilities to take Indian sport to new heights," she added.

Jhulan said women's cricket was one of the fastest growing sports in the world and it would be a great idea to introduce it in the Olympics.

"I am not aware of any development. But it would be a wonderful idea to have women's cricket in Olympics, something the whole world looks forward to," she said.

The chief executive of the ICC, David Richardson, has said that "the time is right" to make an application for participation at the 2024 Games but the BCCI has been reluctant on the issue.

The highest wicket taker in women's ODI was at a celebration programme of Little Laureates Pre-School on the eve of Teacher's Day. A social awareness drive 'Pehle Pre- School' was announced.

The lanky pacer remembered her childhood coach Swapan Sadhu and said she would not have come this far without his foresight.

"When I first told my parents about my passion for the game it was like 'Hiroshima-Nagasaki atomic bombings' at home but my coach convinced my parents.

"At that time, women's cricket was not heard of by many. I'm here because of his foresight and untiring dedication for the sport. He felt women should have their own identity," Jhulan, whose journey had begun from the Vivekananda Park, said.

At a time when e-sport like killer game 'Blue Whale Challenge' has hooked the teenagers, she urged the kids to take up any outdoor sport.

"Everything begins at school. At least two to three hours to any sport rather than wasting time on internet games will help in physical health as well as character-building," Jhulan, a student of Chakdah Bapuji Balika Vidyamandir, said.

TAGS

Rajyavardhan RathoreJhulan Goswamicricket newssports news

From Zee News

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal keeps FEDAL hope alive, sails into quarter-final round
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal keeps FEDAL hope alive, sails in...

US Open 2017: Karolina Pliskova breezes past Jennifer Brady to advance to quarter-finals
Tennis

US Open 2017: Karolina Pliskova breezes past Jennifer Brady...

Disappointing third round for Anirban Lahiri in FedExCup play-offs
Other Sports

Disappointing third round for Anirban Lahiri in FedExCup pl...

Sri Lanka to play first day-night Test against Pakistan in UAE
cricket

Sri Lanka to play first day-night Test against Pakistan in...

Yamaha rule out replacing injured Valentino Rossi at San Marino Grand Prix
Other Sports

Yamaha rule out replacing injured Valentino Rossi at San Ma...

WTA Rankings: Wimbledon Champion Garbiñe Muguruza ahead of Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina in race to World No. 1
Tennis

WTA Rankings: Wimbledon Champion Garbiñe Muguruza ahead of...

SL vs IND: Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay named in Sri Lanka squad for one-off T20I against India
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay named in Sri La...

I expected a larger figure after 10 years of success, says Lalit Modi after Star India&#039;s Rs 16347.5 crore bid for IPL media rights
cricket

I expected a larger figure after 10 years of success, says...

Gautam Gambhir expresses distress over Farrukhabad incident, says &#039;someone suffocated humanity&#039;
cricket

Gautam Gambhir expresses distress over Farrukhabad incident...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video