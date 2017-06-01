close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ramachandra Guha, member of BCCI's Committee of Administrators, resigns from post citing personal reasons

Guha was an administrator of a four-member panel appointed by Supreme Court on January 30.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 11:38
Ramachandra Guha, member of BCCI&#039;s Committee of Administrators, resigns from post citing personal reasons

New Delhi: In a shocking development, noted historian Ramachandra Guha, who was one of the members of BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA), on Wednesday resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

Guha is said to have told the Supreme Court about his decision, as per PTI. The apex court has asked him to file a formal application for the same.

Vinod Rai, the former Comptroller and Auditor-General of India, was appointed as the head of a four-member panel, along with Guha, former India women's captain Diana Edulji, and managing director and CEO of IDFC (Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation) Vikram Limaye.

The committee was appointed on January 30 and began functioning on February 1.

More to follow...

TAGS

Ramachandra GuhaCOABCCIVinod RaiDiana Eduljicricket news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

ICC Champions Trophy: England vs Bangladesh – Live Score, Live Streaming, TV listing, Venue
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: England vs Bangladesh – Live Score, L...

No more a secret! Venus Williams confirms sister Serena Williams is expecting a girl
Tennis

No more a secret! Venus Williams confirms sister Serena Wil...

Tiger Wood&#039;s arrest will have no impact on his marketability, feel experts
Golf

Tiger Wood's arrest will have no impact on his marketa...

French Open 2017: Five things to watch out for at Roland Garros today
Tennis

French Open 2017: Five things to watch out for at Roland Ga...

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Sunil Gavaskar plays down issue, Harbhajan says Indian cricket needs leggie&#039;s services
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Sunil Gavaskar plays down iss...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Coveted tournament kicks off today as hosts England take on Bangladesh in opener at Kennington Oval
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Coveted tournament kicks off tod...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video