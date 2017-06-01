Ramachandra Guha, member of BCCI's Committee of Administrators, resigns from post citing personal reasons

New Delhi: In a shocking development, noted historian Ramachandra Guha, who was one of the members of BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA), on Wednesday resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

Guha is said to have told the Supreme Court about his decision, as per PTI. The apex court has asked him to file a formal application for the same.

Vinod Rai, the former Comptroller and Auditor-General of India, was appointed as the head of a four-member panel, along with Guha, former India women's captain Diana Edulji, and managing director and CEO of IDFC (Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation) Vikram Limaye.

The committee was appointed on January 30 and began functioning on February 1.

