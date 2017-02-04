Ranbir Kapoor approached to play Yuvraj Singh in cricketer's biopic: Report

New Delhi: It's an open season for sports movies in Bollywood. Dangal, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sultan, etc have done exceedingly well and won accolades. And it's rumoured that groundwork has already started to make a movie based on the life of Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj, a beloved cricketer, has fought cancer and helped India win couple of World Cup trophies. At the age of 35, he is still considered an integral part of the Indian limited-overs sides.

His is a subject matter any movie maker will take up without a second thought. But who will play the role of Yuvraj remains a talking point for cricket fans.

However, according to reports, Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as a leading candidate. Kapoor, himself a sports fanatic, was reportedly offered the role. Interestingly, the Bollywood heartthrob had previously expressed his desire to play Yuvraj in reel-life.

"Yes, I can confirm that Ranbir has received these offers, but he has not taken a call on either. Let's see what happens in the future," Sportskeeda qouted a source close to the Ranbir camp.

Last October, the actor expressed his desire to play the role of Yuvraj in the cricketer's biopic while promoting his upcoming movie ‘Aye Dil Hai Mushkil’.

“Like I mentioned earlier, Yuvraj Singh. I think he has had an interesting story,” he told StarSports in a show on the sidelines of India-New Zealand series.

However, Yuvraj has Akshay Kumar in his mind for the role. On a talk show, Yuvi said that Kumar "fits" the bill.

”Well I don’t know who relates to me the best but as a Punjabi boy I think Akshay fits in that category," he has said.