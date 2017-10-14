Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Live, Round 2: Catch score updates from Day 1

Hello and welcome to our Live updates from Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2017-18, Round 2.

09:30 am IST

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh match delayed due to overnight rain in Hyderabad.

09:15 am IST

Chhattisgarh Won the Toss & elected to Field

Kerala Won the Toss & elected to bat

Jharkhand Won the Toss & elected to Field

Delhi Won the Toss & elected to bat

Saurashtra Won the Toss & elected to bat

Punjab Won the Toss & elected to bat

Tamil Nadu Won the Toss & elected to Field

Andhra Won the Toss & elected to Field

Madhya Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to bat

Himachal Won the Toss & elected to Field

Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to Field

New Delhi: After an action-packed beginning to the 2017/18 edition of the Ranji Trophy, the second round of fixtures starting on Saturday will continue to see the presence of an array of stars from the Indian Test team.

While Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay turn Tamil Nadu into overwhelming favourites for their Group C clash against an unheralded Tripura outfit at home, the Saurashtra duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara are expected to make things difficult for the visiting Jammu & Kashmir team in the Group B encounter at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.

Perennial title contenders Karnataka and Mumbai begin their campaigns in the 2017/18 season against Assam in Group A and Madhya Pradesh in Group C respectively. Punjab's Group D clash against Vidarbha will be another one to watch out for as the experienced Yuvraj Singh returns to action.

Here is an overview of all the fixtures lined up in the Ranji Trophy's second round which will take place between the 14th and 17th of October.

Chhattisgarh vs Bengal, Group D

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Railways vs Delhi, Group A

Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh, Group A

Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad

Karnataka vs Assam, Group A

Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering Ground, Mysore

Saurashtra vs Jammu and Kashmir, Group B

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand, Group B

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Gujarat vs Kerala, Group B

GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad

Baroda vs Andhra, Group C

Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai, Group C

Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Group C

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Punjab vs Vidarbha, Group D

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Himachal Pradesh vs Goa, Group D

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala