Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Live, Round 2: Catch score updates from Day 2

Hello and welcome to our Live updates from Round 2 of Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Day 2.

10:58 am IST

Saurashtra 500/4 in 109.1 Overs

10:50 am IST

Baroda 301/7 in 109.2 Overs

Team Rajasthan 300/5 in 105.2 Overs

10:40 am IST

Manan Sharma 100 runs in 135 balls (15x4, 0x6) Delhi 360/6

09:45 am IST

Naman Ojha 100 runs in 251 balls (14x4, 1x6) Madhya Pradesh 259/6

New Delhi: Sheldon Jackson (181) and Ravindra Jadeja (150 not out) helped Saurashtra post a mammoth 428/4 against Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of their second-round Ranji Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

For Jammu and Kashmir, skipper Parvez Rasool, Waseem Raza, Ram Dayal and Mohammed Mudhasir picked up one wicket each.

In the other Group B match, Rajasthan opener Amitkumar Gautam (103 not out) and middle-order batsman Tajinder Singh (66 not out) helped their side post 250/4 against Jharkhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, for the defending champions Gujarat, who are playing their first match in the tournament, spinner Piyush Chawla returned figures of 5/69 to bundle out Kerala for 208 runs at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad. Later, coming in to bat, Gujarat posted 60/2, trailing by 148 runs at stumps.

In a Group A encounter, Nitish Rana (89), Anuj Rawat (74) and Manan Sharma (68 not out) helped Delhi post 318/6 at the end of Day 1 against Railways at the Karnail Singh Stadium here.

In the other Group A match between Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh, Day 1 was washed out due to a wet outfield at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Karnataka rode on disciplined bowling from Shreyas Gopal (3/43) and Krishnappa Gowtham (4/20) to restrict Assam to 145 runs at the Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering Ground in Mysore. Later, coming into bat, Karnataka responded posting 77/0 at stumps, trailing by 68 runs.

In Group C, Baroda rode on opener Kedar Devdhar`s brilliant knock (93) to post 247/7 against Andhra at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

In another match of the group, Madhya Pradesh rode unbeaten knocks from Naman Ojha (99 not out) and Ankit Sharma (63 not out) to post 250/5 against Mumbai at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore.

In the Group D encounter, Bengal rode on a brilliant batting performance from Koushik Ghosh (114) to post 283/2 against Chhattisgarh at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Here is an overview of all the fixtures lined up in the Ranji Trophy's second round which will take place between the 14th and 17th of October.

Chhattisgarh vs Bengal, Group D

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Railways vs Delhi, Group A

Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh, Group A

Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad

Karnataka vs Assam, Group A

Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering Ground, Mysore

Saurashtra vs Jammu and Kashmir, Group B

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand, Group B

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Gujarat vs Kerala, Group B

GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad

Baroda vs Andhra, Group C

Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai, Group C

Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Group C

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Punjab vs Vidarbha, Group D

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Himachal Pradesh vs Goa, Group D

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala