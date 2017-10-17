Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Wins for Gujarat, Bengal, Karnataka, Delhi

New Delhi: Gujarat, Bengal, Karnataka and Delhi clinched victories against their respective opponents on the fourth and final day of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament on Tuesday.

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal (30) and Bhargav Merai (21) played important knocks to help the defending champions post 108/6 against Kerala in Group B and clinch victory by four wickets at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad.

In Group D, Bengal rode on pacer Mohammed Shami's (6/61) brilliant bowling to dismiss Chhattisgarh in 259 runs, winning the match by an innings and 160 runs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

In Group A, Karnataka skipper Vinay Kumar returned figures of 4/31 to bowl out Assam in 203 runs, clinching victory by an innings and 121 runs at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

For Delhi, spinner Vikas Mishra (4/37) starred with the ball to restrict the Railways to 206 runs, to help his side to win by an innings and 105 runs in the Group A match at the Karnail Singh Stadium.

The other Group A match between Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.