Ranji Trophy 2017 Live, Round 1: Catch score updates from Day 1

New Delhi: The 84th edition of Ranji Trophy that begins on Friday will see a plethora of Indian cricket stars in action besides the return of the home and away format.

India play their next Test from November 16 and that has allowed the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara to get some additional match practice and contribute to their state team's campaign in the premier domestic tournament.

Besides Ashwin, the presence of Test opener Murali Vijay will further bolster Tamil Nadu, who play their tournament opener at home against Andhra. Abhinav Mukund,

India's reserve opener in the recent Test series against Sri Lanka will captain Tamil Nadu.

Pujara, who like Ashwin had a fruitful county stint in England, will captain Saurashtra in the absence of Jaydev Shah. Giving him company will be left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who suddenly finds himself out of the national ODI and T20 squad.

Test keeper Wriddhiman Saha and pacer Mohammed Shami will turn up for Bengal in the team's first-round match against Services at Palam.

Ishant Sharma, India's leading speedster not so long ago, will lead the Delhi squad with Gautam Gambhir declining captaincy for another season.

The tournament is definitely high on international flavour and what should make it more interesting for the fans is the return of the home and away format after the failed experiment of neutral venues last year.

The move to play at neutral venues turned out to be a logistical nightmare while big names like Mukund and Axar Patel also complained of lack of apathy of the state

the association which was hosting the game.

Irfan Pathan, who is set to lead Baroda again, welcomed the return of the traditional format but said the neutral venue concept was worth a try.

Oct 06 - Oct 09

Rajasthan vs Jammu and Kashmir, Group B

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Odisha vs Tripura, Group C

Vikas Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar

Delhi vs Assam, Group A

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Uttar Pradesh vs Railways, Group A

Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra, Group A

Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad

Haryana vs Saurashtra, Group B

Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak

Kerala vs Jharkhand, Group B

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Group C

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra, Group C

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Services vs Bengal, Group D

Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Goa vs Chhattisgarh, Group D

Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab, Group D

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala