Ranji Trophy 2017 Live, Round 2: Catch score updates from Day 3

Hello and welcome to our Live updates from Round 2 of Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Day 3.

New Delhi: India discards Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma produced the goods for their respective teams on Day of second round Ranji Trophy matches on Sunday.

Ishant Sharma looked cut above rest on a docile track as Railways were reduced to 58 for five after Manan Sharma's maiden ton enabled Delhi to each 447 on the second day of their Group A encounter.

Brief Scores from Group A:

In Dehli: Delhi 1st innings: 447 (Manan Sharma 136, Nitish Rana 89, Anuj Rawat 74, Pulkit Narang 55, Anureet Singh 4/92)

Railways 1st Innings: 58/5 (Ishant Sharma 3/12, Manan Sharma 2/18)

At Mysore: Assam 144 in 59.1 overs (Gokul Sharma 55; Shreyas Gopal 3/43) vs Karnataka 404/6 in 110 overs (Krishnappa Gowtham 129 not out, Ravikumar Samarth 123; Swarupam Purkayastha 3/80)

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh. No play on day two

Out-of-favour Jadeja struck a timely double century while slow left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja picked up three wickets as Saurashtra reduced Jammu and Kashmir to 103/4 in their first innings in reply to 624/7 in their Group B match.

Brief Scores from Group B:

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 624 for 7 decl in 135 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 201, Sheldon Jackson 181, Snell Patel 94; Waseem Raza 3/164) vs Jammu and Kashmir 103 for 4 in 46.5 overs (Shubham Khajuria 41, Parveez Rasool 23 not out; Dharmendra Jadeja 3/36).

At Nadiad: Kerala 208 all out in 66.5 overs vs Gujarat 307 for 9 in 106 overs (Chirag Gandhi 91 not out, Samit Gohel 69; MD Nidheesh 3/58).

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 423 all out in 141.5 overs (Tajinder Singh 134 Amit Kumar Gautam 107; Sunny Gupta 3/76) vs Jharkhand 97 for two in 31 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 56 not out; Aniket Choudhary 1/16).

Washington Sundar's brilliant, unbeaten 156 and his big opening partnership with skipper Abhinav Mukund (76) helped Tamil Nadu seize the initiative in their Group C match against Tripura.

Brief Scores from Group C:

At Chennai: Tripura 258 all out (Smit Patel 99, K Vignesh 4 for 31) vs Tamil Nadu 332 for 2 in 81 overs (M S Washington Sundar 156 batting, Abhinav Mukund 76, Baba Indrjith 73 batting)

At Vadodara: Baroda 373 all out in 128 overs (Swapnil Singh 88, A Sheth 70 not out, Vishnu Solanki 61, B Ayyappa 4 for 69) vs Andhra Pradesh 190 for 2 in 46 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 71 batting, Ricky Bhui 53 batting, K S Bharat 40)

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 409 in 144.3 overs (Naman Ojha 180, Ankit Sharma 67, Akash Parkar 4 for 70) vs Mumbai 130 for 1 in 33 overs (Jay Bista 89 batting)

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Ashoke Dinda blew away the Chattisgarh top-order with incisive spells after Bengal scored a mammoth 529 for 7 in their Group D encounter.

Brief Scores from Group D:

At Raipur: Bengal 1st Innings 529/7 (Koushik Ghosh 114, Sudeep Chatterjee 118, Abhishek Raman 94, Anushtup Majumdar 70)

Chattisgarh 80/5 (Mohd Shami 2/33, Ashoke Dinda 2/6

At Mohali: Punjab 161. Vidarbha 419/5 (Sanjay Ramaswamy 161, Ganesh Sathish 126)

At Dharamsala: Goa 255. Himachal Pradesh 356/4 (Ankush Bains 143, Priyanshu Khanduri 117)

Here is an overview of all the fixtures lined up in the Ranji Trophy's second round which will take place between the 14th and 17th of October.

Chhattisgarh vs Bengal, Group D

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Railways vs Delhi, Group A

Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh, Group A

Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad

Karnataka vs Assam, Group A

Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering Ground, Mysore

Saurashtra vs Jammu and Kashmir, Group B

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand, Group B

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Gujarat vs Kerala, Group B

GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad

Baroda vs Andhra, Group C

Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai, Group C

Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Group C

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Punjab vs Vidarbha, Group D

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Himachal Pradesh vs Goa, Group D

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala