Ranji Trophy 2017 Live, Round 3: Catch score updates from Day 4
Karun Nair's 134 off 229 balls helped Karnataka score 332 in their second innings ending with an overall lead of 379 runs.
Hello and welcome to Ranji Trophy 2017, Round 3 updates from Day 4
09:55 am
Saurabh Kumar 4 WICKETS! (36.0-3-105-4), Maharashtra 278/7
Mumbai 101/1 in 27.4 Overs
09:40 am
Kerala 250/3 in 50.1 Overs
End Innings: Kerala - 250/4 dec in 50.4 overs (Sachin Baby 30 off 16, Jalaj Saxena 105 off 157)
Vidarbha 350/6 in 105.3 Overs
09:30 am
Odisha 300/7 in 104.3 Overs
WICKET! Over: 46.4 Sanju Samson 72(91) b Ashok Menaria, Kerala 218/3
09:20 am
Railways won by an innings and 184 Run(s)
Rajat Paliwal 51 runs in 115 balls (7x4, 0x6) Haryana 149/4
End Of Over 50 - Haryana 150/4, Trail By 67 Runs, Rajat Paliwal 52(120) R P Sharma 1(9)
WICKET! Over: 76.2 R H Motwani 34(70) ct Himanshu Asnora b Saurabh Kumar, Maharashtra 260/5
09:10 am
WICKET! Over: 27.2 Pritam Das 1(6) ct Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi b Amit Mishra, Assam 42/8
WICKET! Over: 28.4 Abu Nechim Ahmed 4(7) ct Mahesh Rawat b Anureet Singh, Assam 48/9
Anureet Singh 5 WICKETS! (13.3-4-28-5), Assam 55/10