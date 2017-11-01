Ranji Trophy 2017 Live Score Updates: Round 4, Day 1

Hello and welcome to Zeenews.com's continued live coverage from the 2017 season of India's premier first-class domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy. The tournament has reached its fourth round beginning today and we will provide you live score updates from the action across matches on day one.

10 a.m.

- Maharashtra 10/1 against Karnataka

- Mumbai 27/1 against Odisha. Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane now on the crease.

- Bengal 40/1 against Himachal

- Punjab have rocked Chhattisgarh, who are reeling at 11/4 at home

9:15 a.m. TOSS UPDATES

- Karnataka elect to field against Maharashtra

- Kerala win the toss against J&K and will bat first

- Vidarbha host Services and have decided to bat first after winning the toss

- Tripura are in Baroda and have opted to field first

- Himachal Pradesh have won the toss against Bengal and will field

- Railways opt to field at home against Hyderabad

- Chhattisgarh have decided to bat first against Punjab

- Delhi have put Uttar Pradesh in to bat after winning the toss

- Andhra Pradesh are fielding first after winning the toss against Madhya Pradesh

- Odisha have put Mumbai in to bat

- Saurashtra have decided to bat against Jharkhand

- Gujarat have decided to bat against Haryana