Ranji Trophy 2017 Live Score Updates: Round 4, Day 4
Hello and welcome to Zeenews.com's continued live coverage from the 2017 season of India's premier first-class domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy. We will provide you live score updates from the action across matches on the final day of Round 4.
9:45 a.m.
- Madhya Pradesh 89/6 vs Andhra
- Haryana 101/7 against Gujarat
- Delhi bowl out Uttar Pradesh for 229
- Jharkhand 157/1 following on vs Saurashtra, still trail by 126 runs
- Maharashtra 161/5 vs Karnataka
- Odisha 128/4 against Mumbai
- Himachal Pradesh 222/3 against Bengal
- Tripura 350/5 against Baroda
- Chhattisgarh 186/5 vs Punjab
- Vidarbha 136/4, lead services by 204 runs
- J&K bowled out for a mere 79 by Kerala. Akshay KC takes a five-for.