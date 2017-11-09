Ranji Trophy 2017 Live score updates: Round 5, Day 1

Hello and welcome to Zeenews.com's continued coverage of the 2017 Ranji Trophy season, and today will will bring you live score updates from the opening day of matches in Round 5 of India's premier first-class tournament.

9:45 a.m.

- Vidarbha 33/0 against Bengal

- Tamil Nadu 19/0 vs Odisha

- Himachal 11/1 vs Chhattisgarh

- Services 1/2 against Goa

- Prithvi Shaw dismissed for a duck on his birthday. That's unfortunate for the young lad. Mumbai 1/1 vs Baroda

- Uttar Pradesh 29/2 in Assam

- Andhra 23/1 against Tripura

TOSS UPDATE:

- In possibly the match of Round 5, Karnataka host Delhi and have decided to bat.

- In the Saurashtra vs Gujarat match, the former have won the toss and will bat.

- On election day in the state of Himachal Pradesh, the hosts have been asked to bat by Chhattisgarh

- Services host Goa, who have decided to field.

- Baroda have put Mumbai in to bat after winning the toss

- Assam win the toss in home tie against Uttar Pradesh and have decided to field.

- J&K are in Jharkhand and have decided to bat after winning the toss.

- Tripura have won the toss and decided to field against Andhra Pradesh.

- Tamil Nadu are visiting Odisha and have won the toss there, will bat.

- Bengal host Vidarbha and the home team has asked the visitors to bat after winning the toss.

Wishing Prithvi Shaw a very Happy Birthday! — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 9, 2017

9 a.m. It's a historic day in Ranji Trophy as Mumbai, the tournament's most successful team with 41 titles, play their 500th match in the tournament. And it's also the birthday of Mumbai's young battin sensation, Prithvi Shaw. Surely, he will remember this day for the rest of his life.