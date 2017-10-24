Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Ranji Trophy 2017 Live Scores: Updates from day one of Round 3

Mumbai are hosting Tamil Nadu, which is the biggest game of Round 3 on paper.

Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 11:02 AM IST
File photo of Mumbai Ranji Trophy team (Twitter Image)

Hello and welcome to LIVE score updates from day one of the third-round fixtures of 2017 Ranji Trophy season

11 a.m.

- Tamil Nadu remove Shreyas Iyer for 57, Mumbai 106/2

- J&K 63/0, Shubham Khajuria 41*, against Gujara

- Services have checked Himachal Pradesh's start well by taking two quick wickets, 52/2 

- Haryana 67/1, SG Rohilla 39, against Jharkhand

- Punjab 50/1 vs Goa

- Maharashtra 50/2 in Uttar Pradesh

10:30 a.m. 

- Himachal Pradesh 38/1 vs Services

- Karnataka in trouble at 26/3 against Hyderabad

- Railways reduce Assam to 57/3

- Kerala 53/1 vs Rajasthan

- Haryana 50/1 vs Jharkhand

- Chhattisgarh 19/2 vs Vidarbha

- Punjab 33/1 in Goa

9:30 am Toss updates

- Railways elect to field against Assam.

- Haryana are at Jharkhand and have decided to bat after winning the toss.

- Himachal Pradesh opt to bat in their away game against Services.

- Kerala are hosting Rajasthan and have decided to bat.

- J&K win the toss at home against Gujarat and will bat first.

- Punjab are in Goa and have won the toss there, opting to bat.

- It's a big one between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu in Mumbai. The hosts have decided to bat.

- Vidarbha have won the toss and decided to field against visitors Chhattisgarh.

- Odisha are in Andhra Pradesh, who have won the toss and will bat.

- In the Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra fixture, the latter are batting having won the toss.

- Karnataka are hosting Hyderabad. The hosts have won the toss and will bat first.

