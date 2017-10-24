Ranji Trophy 2017 Live Scores: Updates from day one of Round 3
Mumbai are hosting Tamil Nadu, which is the biggest game of Round 3 on paper.
Hello and welcome to LIVE score updates from day one of the third-round fixtures of 2017 Ranji Trophy season
11 a.m.
- Tamil Nadu remove Shreyas Iyer for 57, Mumbai 106/2
- J&K 63/0, Shubham Khajuria 41*, against Gujara
- Services have checked Himachal Pradesh's start well by taking two quick wickets, 52/2
- Haryana 67/1, SG Rohilla 39, against Jharkhand
- Punjab 50/1 vs Goa
- Maharashtra 50/2 in Uttar Pradesh
10:30 a.m.
- Himachal Pradesh 38/1 vs Services
- Karnataka in trouble at 26/3 against Hyderabad
- Railways reduce Assam to 57/3
- Kerala 53/1 vs Rajasthan
- Haryana 50/1 vs Jharkhand
- Chhattisgarh 19/2 vs Vidarbha
- Punjab 33/1 in Goa
9:30 am Toss updates
- Railways elect to field against Assam.
- Haryana are at Jharkhand and have decided to bat after winning the toss.
- Himachal Pradesh opt to bat in their away game against Services.
- Kerala are hosting Rajasthan and have decided to bat.
- J&K win the toss at home against Gujarat and will bat first.
- Punjab are in Goa and have won the toss there, opting to bat.
- It's a big one between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu in Mumbai. The hosts have decided to bat.
- Vidarbha have won the toss and decided to field against visitors Chhattisgarh.
- Odisha are in Andhra Pradesh, who have won the toss and will bat.
- In the Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra fixture, the latter are batting having won the toss.
- Karnataka are hosting Hyderabad. The hosts have won the toss and will bat first.