Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ranji Trophy 2017 Live Updates, Round 2: Catch all the scores from Day 4

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 17, 2017, 09:42 AM IST
Comments |
Ranji Trophy 2017 Live Updates, Round 2: Catch all the scores from Day 4
File photo of Saurashtra allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (Reuters)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Ranji Trophy 2017 and the Round 2 action will wrap up with the final-day's action today.

 9:45 pm

- Jharkhand 108/1, f/o, trail by 50 runs, Md Nazim Siddiqui 73, Virat Singh 7

- Mohammed Shami completes a six-wicket haul (19.1-7-59-6), Chhattisgarh 253/9

- Mumbai 424/8, lead by 15 runs, Royston Dias 4, Sufiyan Shaikh 35

 

 

Tags:
Ranji TrophyRanji Trophy 2017Ranji Trophy Live ScoresRanjiCricketIndian cricketdomestic cricketMumbaiDelhi
Next
Story

Sri Lanka to play in Pakistan eight years after terror attack

Trending