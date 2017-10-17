Ranji Trophy 2017 Live Updates, Round 2: Catch all the scores from Day 4
Comments |
File photo of Saurashtra allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (Reuters)
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Ranji Trophy 2017 and the Round 2 action will wrap up with the final-day's action today.
9:45 pm
- Jharkhand 108/1, f/o, trail by 50 runs, Md Nazim Siddiqui 73, Virat Singh 7
- Mohammed Shami completes a six-wicket haul (19.1-7-59-6), Chhattisgarh 253/9
- Mumbai 424/8, lead by 15 runs, Royston Dias 4, Sufiyan Shaikh 35