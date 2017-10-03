close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ranji Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay to turn up in Tamil Nadu's opener against Andhra Pradesh

Ignored for India's Twenty20 series against Australia, offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday named in the 15-member Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy squad, along with Test opener Murali Vijay, for the season-opener against Andhra Pradesh starting Friday.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 19:23
Ranji Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay to turn up in Tamil Nadu&#039;s opener against Andhra Pradesh
PTI

Chennai: Ignored for India's Twenty20 series against Australia, offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday named in the 15-member Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy squad, along with Test opener Murali Vijay, for the season-opener against Andhra Pradesh starting Friday.

The team, to be led by Abhinav Mukund, would miss the services of the experienced batsman-wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Karthik has been picked for the T20 series against Australia while Shankar features in the Board President's XI to face New Zealand.

The team includes exciting allrounder Washington Sundar, who has impressed with his recent performances, including in the Duleep Trophy final.

Baba Indrajith, who scored a double ton on his Duleep Trophy debut, would be Mukund's deputy.

The team also features aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan and another gloveman in R Rohith, who made an impression in the recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

In the absence of T Natarajan and Aswin Crist due to fitness issues, the pace attack would be led by K Vignesh, who did well in his debut season with 30-plus wickets as Tamil Nadu made the semifinals.

L Vignesh and V Lakshman are the other pacemen named in the squad.

With the wicket at the M A Chidambaram Stadium likely to assist the spinners, the selectors have picked three specialists apart from Ashwin and Washington Sundar.

"It is a good team. We have a mix of experience and youth. The availability of Ashwin and Vijay is certain to bolster the squad," Chairman of selectors Sridharan Sharath told PTI.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Lakshman, who had done well in the local league, have also been picked.

"Not having Vijay Shankar (limited-overs captain) is a big miss. But we have Ashwin, Washington Sundar and other allrounders in the squad," Sharath said.

Squad: Abhinav Mukund (c), Baba Indrajith (vc), M Vijay, M Kaushik Gandhi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Baba Aparajith, MS Washington Sundar, Rahil S Shah, K Vignesh, R Ashwin, L Vignesh, R Sai Kishore, V Lakshman, R Rohith (wk) and Malolan Rangarajan

TAGS

Ranji TrophyRanji Trophy 2017Ravichandran AshwinMurali VijayTamil NaduCricketRanji

From Zee News

Other Sports

India A women's team beat Tasmania 1-0 in Australian H...

Krishnappa Gowtham aplogises, BCCI refers matter to Disciplinary Panel
cricket

Krishnappa Gowtham aplogises, BCCI refers matter to Discipl...

Deepa Malik still hurt over Khel Ratna snub
Other Sports

Deepa Malik still hurt over Khel Ratna snub

China Open 2017: Maria Sharapova breezes past Ekaterina Makarova to enter third round
Tennis

China Open 2017: Maria Sharapova breezes past Ekaterina Ma...

Rafael Nadal survives Lucas Pouille fright to progress at China Open
Tennis

Rafael Nadal survives Lucas Pouille fright to progress at C...

FIFA U-17 WC &#039;good chance for India to prove mettle&#039;: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Football

FIFA U-17 WC 'good chance for India to prove mettle...

India A beat ACT 2-0 in Australian Hockey League, progress to next round
Other Sports

India A beat ACT 2-0 in Australian Hockey League, progress...

India A trounce New Zealand A by an innings to claim series 2-0
cricket

India A trounce New Zealand A by an innings to claim series...

Kuldeep Yadav&#039;s accuracy remains one of his biggest strengths, says Brad Hogg
cricket

Kuldeep Yadav's accuracy remains one of his biggest st...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video