Ranji Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay to turn up in Tamil Nadu's opener against Andhra Pradesh

Chennai: Ignored for India's Twenty20 series against Australia, offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday named in the 15-member Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy squad, along with Test opener Murali Vijay, for the season-opener against Andhra Pradesh starting Friday.

The team, to be led by Abhinav Mukund, would miss the services of the experienced batsman-wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Karthik has been picked for the T20 series against Australia while Shankar features in the Board President's XI to face New Zealand.

The team includes exciting allrounder Washington Sundar, who has impressed with his recent performances, including in the Duleep Trophy final.

Baba Indrajith, who scored a double ton on his Duleep Trophy debut, would be Mukund's deputy.

The team also features aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan and another gloveman in R Rohith, who made an impression in the recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

In the absence of T Natarajan and Aswin Crist due to fitness issues, the pace attack would be led by K Vignesh, who did well in his debut season with 30-plus wickets as Tamil Nadu made the semifinals.

L Vignesh and V Lakshman are the other pacemen named in the squad.

With the wicket at the M A Chidambaram Stadium likely to assist the spinners, the selectors have picked three specialists apart from Ashwin and Washington Sundar.

"It is a good team. We have a mix of experience and youth. The availability of Ashwin and Vijay is certain to bolster the squad," Chairman of selectors Sridharan Sharath told PTI.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Lakshman, who had done well in the local league, have also been picked.

"Not having Vijay Shankar (limited-overs captain) is a big miss. But we have Ashwin, Washington Sundar and other allrounders in the squad," Sharath said.

Squad: Abhinav Mukund (c), Baba Indrajith (vc), M Vijay, M Kaushik Gandhi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Baba Aparajith, MS Washington Sundar, Rahil S Shah, K Vignesh, R Ashwin, L Vignesh, R Sai Kishore, V Lakshman, R Rohith (wk) and Malolan Rangarajan