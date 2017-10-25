Ranji Trophy 2017, Round 3: Shreyas Gopal, Gurkeerat Mann star on Day 2

New Delhi: Karnataka spinner Shreyas Gopal and Punjab batsman Gurkeerat Mann helped their sides take control against Hyderabad and Goa respectively on Day 2 of the 2017 Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches on Wednesday.

In Group A, leg-break bowler Gopal registered his best first-class figures to help Karnataka bundle out Hyderabad for 136 and take the all-important first innings lead in Shimoga. Gopal registered impressive figures of 5/17 while off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham picked up three wickets for 56 as Karnataka bowled out Hyderabad in 64.4 overs in reply to their first innings total of 183.

Brief scores from the group:

Karnataka: 183 & 127 for four in 49 overs (Karun Nair 37 not out, Stuart Binny 26 not out; Mehdi Hasan 4/54) vs Hyderabad: 136 all out in 64.4 overs (Kolla Sumanth 68; Shreyas Gopal 5/17).

In Guwahati: Assam: 244 all out in 93.2 overs (Tarjinder Singh 43, Deepak Bansal 4/61, Anureet Singh 3/81, Amit Mishra 3/56) vs Railways: 224 for two in 81 overs (Shivakant Shukla 86, Saurabh Wakaskar 80; Pritam Das 1/33).

In Lucknow: Maharashtra 312 all out (Ankit Bawne 119, Ruturaj Gaikwad 63, Rohit Motwani 62; Saurabh Kumar 7/110) vs Uttar Pradesh: 232 for seven in 68 overs (Almas Shaukat 63, Shivam Chaudhary 54; Chirag Khurana 4/38).

In Group B, Ishank Jaggi scored an unbeaten century while Ishan Kishan made 83 to hand Jharkhand the crucial first innings lead over Haryana in Ranchi.

Seasoned pro Jaggi remained unconquered on 127 of 213 balls, Kishan made 83 off 155 deliveries as Jharkhand finished day two on 311 for six in 91 overs in reply to Haryana's 208 all out.

At stumps on Day 2, Jharkhand lead Haryana by 103 runs with four wickets in hand.

Brief scores of the group:

In Ranchi: Haryana 208 (Chaitanya Bishnoi 61, Shubham Rohilla 52, Sunny Gupta 4/67, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/27, Jaskaran Singh 3/52) vs Jharkhand 311/6 in 91 overs (Ishank Jaggi 127 not out, Ishan Kishan 83; Ajit Chahal 2/68, Ashish Hooda 2/69).

In Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala: 335 all out in 118.3 overs (Rohan Prem 86, Jalaj Saxena 79, Sachin Baby 78; Mahipal Lomror 4/51 vs Rajasthan: 134 for six in 56.3 overs (Dishant Yagnik 62; Jalaj Saxena 6/46).

In Surat: Jammu and Kashmir 261 (Ahmed Bandy 54, Shubham Khajuria 54, Parveez Rasool 4, Piyush Chawla 5/92) vs Gujarat 276/4 in 100 overs (Manpreet Juneja 66 not out, Priyank Panchal 61; Manik Gupra 2/68).

In Group C, B Indrajith scored an unbeaten ton to lead Tamil Nadu's fightback as the team finished day two at 239 for 5 in response to Mumbai's 374 at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC.

Indrajith (105 batting) and young all-rounder M S Washington Sun

Brief scores from the group:

Mumbai 374 all out in 103.1 overs (Prithvi Shaw 123, Vijay Shankar 4 for 52, R Ashwin 3 fo 78) vs Tamil Nadu 239 for 5 in 65 overs (B Indrajith 105 batting, M S Washington Sundar 69, Vijay Gohil 2 for 58).

At Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh 584 for 4 declared in 166 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 302 not out, D B Prashanth Kumar 127, Ricky Bhui 100) vs Odisha 32 for 1 in 12 overs.

At Agartala: Tripura 205 all out 64.2 overs (BB Ghosh 65, Gurinder Singh 57, Ishwar Pandey 3 for 40, Ankit Sharma 3 for 61) vs Madhya Pradesh 201 for 7 in 66 overs (Rajat Patidar 79, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 70, M B Mura Singh 2 for 14).

In Group D, all-rounder Gurkeerat scored a century to capitalise on the platform laid by captain Jiwanjot Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, as Punjab amassed 635 in their first innings against Goa in Porvorim.

Brief scores from the group:

Punjab 1st innings: 635 all out in 148.5 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 238, Gurkeerat Mann 114, Anmolpreet Singh 113, Shadab Jakati 5/165). Goa 1st innings: 94 for one.

Other Group D matches:

Himachal Pradesh vs Services at Delhi; Himachal Pradesh 1st innings: 364 all out in 116.3 overs (Nikhil Gangta 130, Ankush Bains 68; Vikas Yadav 5/91).

Services 1st innings: 153/6 in 61 overs (Navneet Singh 49; Akash Vasisht 4/48); Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha at Nagpur

Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 489 all out in 163.2 overs (Amandeep Khare 210, Ashutosh Singh 113; Umesh Yadav 3/87); Vidarbha 1st innings: 31 for one.

(With PTI inputs)