Ranji Trophy 2017, Round 4, Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara warms up for Sri Lanka series

New Delhi: Majestic middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday warmed up for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka with a sublime double hundred in Saurashtra's Group B Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand in Rajkot.

Pujara's effort was the highlight of the second day of Round 4 actions, but elsewhere, the likes of Mohammed Shami and Gautam Gambhir continued to show their worth in the domestic cricket.

In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh fought back through left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar to reduce Delhi to 228 for six at stumps. UP, resuming at 270 for eight, were all out for 291 in the morning.

In response, Delhi were looking good at 125 for one before Gambhir's fall triggered a middle order collapse, which saw the team in serious trouble at 187 for five.

Brief scores from Group A:

In Delhi: UP 291 all out in 89.5 overs (Mohammad Saif 83, Upendra Yadav 67 not out; Akshdeep Nath 59; Ishant Sharma 3/38, Navdeep Saini 3/47). Delhi 228/6 in 75 overs (Gautam Gambhir 86, Dhruv Shorey batting 65; Saurabh Kumar 3/74).

In Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Hyderabad 1st innings 474/9 decl in 148.4 overs (Ambati Rayudu 112, BP Sandeep 82; Manish Rao 3/76, Karan Thakur 3/96). Railways 1st innings 35/1 in 13 overs

In Pune: Maharashtra 1st innings 245 all out. Karnataka 1st innings 461/2 in 125 overs (Mayank Agarwal 219 batting, Ravikumar Samarth 129).

In Rajkot, Pujara warmed scored a patient double hundred ensuring a huge first innings total of 553 for 9 for Saurashtra against Jharkhand.

At stumps on the second day, Jharkhand were 52 for 2 with Jaydev Unadkat removing both openers Shasheem Rathour and Nazim Siddiqui.

Brief scores from Group B:

In Rajkot: Saurashtra 553/9 (Cheteshwar Pujara 204, Chirag Jani 108, Prerak Mankad 85, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/183). Jharkhand 52/2 (Jaydev Unadkat 2/13).

In Valsad: Gujarat 236 & 110/2 (Priyank Panchal 61 batting, Amit Mishra 2/27). Haryana 157 (Rohit Pramod Sharma 65, Himanshu Rana 50, Piyush Chawla 4/48).

In Thumba: Kerala 219 and 45/1. Jammu and Kashmir 173 (Shubham Khajuria 41, Parveez Rasool 28, KC Akshay 4/37).

In Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai gained the upperhand against Odisha, dismissing the hosts for 145, thereby gaining a 144 run first innings lead.

At close, Mumbai in their second innings were 58 for three.

Resuming at the overnight 264 for 6, Mumbai could add only 25 runs but hit back strongly to dismiss the rival for 145. For Odisha, Basant Mohanty bagged four wickets.

Brief scores from Group C:

In Bhubaneshwar: Mumbai 289 all out in 99.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 105, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Basant Mohanty 4 for 51) and 58 for 3 in 16 overs (Prithvi Shaw 46) vs Odisha 145 all out in 50.5 overs (Biplab Samantaray 72 not out, Shantanu Mishra 36, Vijay Gohil 3 for 26, Abhishek Nayar 3 for 27).

In Vizianagaram: Madhya Pradesh 321 all out in 122.5 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 88, Shubam Sharma 60, Prithvi Raj Yarra 4 for 56) vs Andhra Pradesh 177 for 5 in 56 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 77, B Sumanth 57, Mihir Hirwani 2 for 33).

In Vadodara: Baroda 521 all out in 152.2 overs (Vishnu Solanki 116, A Sheth 95 not out, Abhijit Karambelkar 86, A S Sarkar 3 for 88) vs Tripura 63 for 1 in 25 overs (S M Singha 41).

In Kolkata, Bengal pacers fought back in the final session after Manoj Tiwary's splendid century to leave Himachal Pradesh reeling at 163 for 5.

Resuming at an overnight score of 78, Tiwary cracked 128 to guide Bengal to 419 in their first innings.

Profligate with the new ball initially, India pacer Mohammed Shami (2/74) got his sting back when the ball got old and ended Priyanshu Khanduri's 120-ball vigil at the crease for 52 runs.

Brief scores from Group D:

In Kolkata: Bengal 419 in 121.3 overs (Abhishek Raman 176, Manoj Tiwary 123; Rishi Dhawan 4/86, Pankaj Jaiswal 3/83) vs Himachal Pradesh 163/5 in 39.3 overs (Sumeet Verma 64, Priyanshu Khanduri 52).

In Nagpur: Vidarbha 385 in 124.5 overs (Faiz Fazal 136, Ganesh Satish 78, S R Ramaswamy 55) vs Services 141/4 in 53 overs (Rahul Singh 57 batting, Ravi Chauhan 44).

In Raipur: Chhatisgarh 238. Punjab 481/6 in 103 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 171 batting, Gurkeerat Singh 111, Jiwanjot Singh 75; Shourabh Kharwar 3/90).

