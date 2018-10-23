हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranji Trophy: All-rounder Baba Indrajith named Tamil Nadu captain

The 24-year-old Indrajith, twin brother of top-order batsman Baba Aparajith replaces India discard Abhinav Mukund who led the state last season.

All-rounder Baba Indrajith was on Monday named as the captain of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

The state senior selection committee decided to name Indrajith as the captain for the domestic season 2018-2019 during a discussion as confirmed by a media release from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The Ranji squad for the season will be picked on October 24, it added.

The 24-year-old Indrajith, twin brother of top-order batsman Baba Aparajith, replaces India discard Abhinav Mukund, who led the state last season. The stylish right-hander had also scored a century during the Duleep Trophy in Dindigul last month.

He has scored 2,662 runs in 42 matches in first-class cricket with a highest score of 200 and seven centuries.

"I am very happy to be named captain. It is an honour to lead Tamil Nadu. I am looking forward to the challenge of captaining the team," Indrajith told PTI.

He said he was looking at captaincy with a long-term perspective and hoped to build a strong team and focus on playing good cricket. Tamil Nadu opens its Ranji Trophy season with a match against Madhya Pradesh in Dindigul on November 1 in Elite Group 'B'.

The other teams in Group B include Delhi, Punjab, Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. 

