Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy: Bihar spinner Ashutosh Aman breaks Bishan Singh Bedi’s 44-year record

Aman grabbed 68 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 6.48 to surpass the record of 64 wickets set by legendary tweaker Bishan Singh Bedi 44 years ago in 1974-75.

Picture courtesy: Twitter

PATNA: Bihar's left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman rewrote history on Thursday by becoming the highest wicket-taker in a single season in Ranji Trophy. 

Aman grabbed 68 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 6.48 to surpass the record of 64 wickets set by legendary tweaker Bishan Singh Bedi 44 years ago in 1974-75.

Aman, an Indian Air Force employee, claimed seven wickets in the second innings of Bihar's match against Manipur to end the season with 68 wickets.

“I feel really good that I could break the record,” Aman said in an interview to CricketCountry.com.

“But I know there is no comparison with Bishan Sir, he is a legend and will remain a legend. For me it is a big thing to achieve the landmark. I never thought I will captain the team or take these many wickers – my priority was to do enough for myself in the season and to help the team. I was thinking of putting in just about an above average performance with 40-odd wickets and a few runs with the bat as well – I would have called it a decent season," he dded.

“When I was close to 50 wickets, my teammates told me about the record and at that point we had two matches remaining. That’s four innings, so I thought if I tried I could reach the landmark,” noted the 32-year-old spinner.

