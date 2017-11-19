Ranji Trophy: Delhi into quarters with innings win; Suresh Raina's horrid form continues

New Delhi: Riding on a first-innings century from Nitish Rana and a 99-run knock from Rishabh Pant, Delhi trounced Maharashtra by an innings and 61 runs. After posting 419 in the first innings, the home side restricted the visitors to 99 runs and imposed a follow-on at the Palam-A ground in New Delhi.

Maharashtra eventually, could only muster up another 259 runs, falling short of Delhi's first innings total by 61 runs.

Ishant Sharma bagged a total of five wickets in the two innings while Navdeep Saini and Vikas Mishra picked six and five wickets respectively. Rahul Tripathi top-scored for Maharashtra in the second innings with a 78-ball-106.

Continuing from their overnight score of 309/3, Bengal added another 70 runs before declaring their innings, taking a 232-runs lead. In reply, Harbhajan Singh-led Punjab could only manage 213 runs, losing the match by an innings and 19 runs.

Chhattisgarh fell short of Services' first innings total of 272 by nine runs as Diwesh Pathania ran riots to bag seven wickets in the 2nd innings.

Brief Score: Delhi 419 beat Maharashtra 99 (Sharma 14/3) & 259 (Tripathi 106, Saini 57/4) by an innings and 61 runs

Brief Score: Bengal 379/9 dec. (Abhishek Raman 155, Siddharth Kaul 118/5) beat Punjab 147 & 213 (Gurkeerat Mann 57, Ishan Porel 32/5) by an innings and 19 runs

Brief Score: Services 272 beat Chhattisgarh 130 & 133 (Pathania 41/7) an innings and 9 runs

Andhra, continuing from their overnight score of 74/2 were bowled out by Mumbai on the third day for 215 at Ongole. The visitors then added 190 runs in their second innings at a healthy run rate of 4.63. Shreyas Iyer was the star for them as he led the way with an unbeaten 95-ball-75.

Mumbai have a healthy 307 runs lead and they'd want to declare and then bowl Andhra out tomorrow as soon as possible.

Brief Score: Mumbai 332 & 190/4 (Iyer 75*) lead Andhra 215 (Vihari 70, Shardul 55/5) by 307 runs

After being bowled out in the first session of the third day for a massive 655, Karnataka restricted UP to 243/5 by the end of day's play at Kanpur. As the visitors scored runs at will on a flat deck at the Green Park, a lot was expected from the home side as well.

With a 106-run opening stand, things were going UP's way, however, Suresh Raina, walking in to bat at number three, fell for a duck and the home side lost their way. By the end of day's play, Rinku Singh and Upendra Yadav (9) were occupying the crease, still 412 runs behind Karnataka's score.

Brief Score: Uttar Pradesh 243/5 (Rinku Singh 57, Ronit More 54/2) trail Karnataka 655 by 412 runs