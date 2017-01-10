Ranji Trophy final Live, Day 1: Gujarat vs Mumbai – Prithvi Shaw reaches fifty

Indore: Live cricket updates from Day 1 of Ranji Trophy final between Gujarat and Mumbai being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Over 20 | Score 72/2 | (Shaw 54*, Yadav 3*)

Shreyas Iyer was the next batsman to be dismissed as he edged one behind the wicket. Iyer and Shaw added 41 runs for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw has continued his good form and has already reached his fifty.

SS Iyer c PA Patel b Gaja 14 (34b)

Over 15 | Score 47/1 | (Shaw 31*, Iyer 11*)

After losing Herwadkar's wicket early in the innings, Shaw and Iyer are in the process of rebuilding the innings. The pair has added unbeaten 34 runs for the second wicket so far.

Over 7 | Score 14/1 | (Shaw 9*, Iyer 1*)

RP Singh got the first breakthrough for Gujarat when he dismissed opener Herwadkar in the seventh over of the day. The ball hit the batsman on pads and the umpire had no doubts in his mind.

AA Herwadkar lbw b Singh 4 (21b)

TEAMS:

Gujarat playing XI: Samit Gohel, Chintan Gaja, Rush Kalaria, Rujul Bhatt, Hardik Patel, Bhargav Merai, Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Manprit Juneja, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel (c & wk)

Mumbai playing XI: Aditya Tare (c & wk), Vijay Gohil, Balwinder Sandhu, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Lad, Vishal Dabholkar, Shreyas Iyer, Akhil Herwadkar, Abhishek Nayar, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Toss: Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel won the toss and decided to bowl first.