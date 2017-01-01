Ranji Trophy: Gujarat's Priyank Panchal dominates first day of semi-finals even as MS Dhoni makes appearance

New Delhi: Both the semi-final matches of the of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 started on Sunday with Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal dominating first day.

At the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, the 26-year-old produced an unbeaten hundred to help Gujarat score 283 runs for the lost of three wickets in 88 overs' play on Day 1 against Jharkhand.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's presence seemed to have inspired the right-handed batsman, and the youngster punished the team India legend was rooting for.

Panchal was unbeaten on 144 off 252 balls, with 21 hits to the fence. He was ably supported by skipper Parthiv Patel, who made 62 off 115.

For Jharkhand, left-arm medium pacer Vikash Singh took two wickets, those of Samit Gohel and Bhargav Merai; while right-arm medium pacer Kaushal Singh accounted removed Patel.

Winning toss proved crucial as Jharkhand bowlers struggle to prove their worth in Nagpur.

At the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Tamil Nadu skipper Abhinav Mukund won the toss and opted to bat first.

But at the end of Day 1's play, it looked like a bad toss as defending champions Mumbai nosed ahead by taking six wickets.

Tamil Nadu middle-order tried hard to counter the Mumbai attack, but the Shardul Thakur-led attack enjoyed success on a day of attrition.

Both Thakur and Abhishek Nayar took two wickets, each, while Vijay Goel and Balwinder Sandhu got one apiece.

Tamil Nadu innings top scorer Baba Indrajith (64) and Dinesh Karthik (16) became Thakur's victim.Nayar removed Ganga Sridhar Raju (19) and Kaushik Gandhi (50).

In the 90 overs' play today, Tamil Nadu have scored 261, losing six wickets.