Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy: Jharkhand bundle out Haryana for 81 runs

Image Credits: Twitter/@leicsccc

Jharkhand bowlers led by former India pacer Varun Aaron produced a stellar show for the second time as they thrashed Haryana by nine wickets in the Elite Group C Ranji Trophy encounter.

Jharkhand registered this thumping win on the second day of the four-day encounter, which was a low-scoring thriller.

After bundling out Haryana for a meagre 81 in the first innings yesterday, Jharkhand pacers again scuttled their oppostion for 72 in the second outing to contribute in the team's resounding win.

Resuming the overnight score of 120/6, Jharkhand managed to add only 23 runs to their total and were bowled out for 143. They had a slender 62-run first innings lead.

However, 29-year-old Aaron, who has played nine Tests and as many ODIs, had other ideas. He wreaked havoc on the Haryana batsmen and returned with exceptional figures of 6-32 in the second outing.

Aaron was ably supported by Ajay Yadav (3-31) and Rahul Shukla (1-9) as the pacers shared the wickets among them.

The Haryana batsman once again meekly surrendered before Aaron and company. Only four batters were able to score in doubles figures.

With just 11 runs needed for an outright win, Jharkhand completed the proceedings in four overs but lost captain Ishan Kishan in the process.

Brief scores:

At Rohtak: Haryana 81 and 72 lost to Jharkhand 143 and 12/1 by 9 wickets.

At Bhubaneshwar: Odisha 256 all out versus Uttar Pradesh 361/6 (Aksh Deep Nath 151 batting, Rinku Singh 72, Basant Mohanty 3-44). Uttar Pradesh lead by 105 runs.

At Agartala: Assam 327 all out and 5/0 versus Tripura 139 all out (Pratyush Singh 47, Arup Das 5-42, Mukhtair Hussain 4-43). Assam lead by 193 runs.

At Porvorim: Goa 422/7 (Snehal Kauthankar 106 batting, Sumiran Amonkar 73, Irfan Pathan 2-49) versus Jammu and Kashmir.

At Jaipur: Services 228 all out and 127/4 (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 37 batting) against Rajasthan 136 (Chetan Bist 46, Sachidanand Pandey 5-58). Services lead by 219 runs. 

