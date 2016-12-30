Ranji Trophy: Mahendra Singh Dhoni to attend Jharkhand's semi-final against Gujarat

New Delhi: India limited overs' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to attend Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy semi-final match against Gujarat at Nagpur.

"He should be there in Nagpur in all probability. He wants to be there. Interactions with him has always been helpful for the boys," a source close to the team management told PTI.

The match is scheduled for January 1 to 5 next year at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket two years ago, no longer plays the longer version of the game even in the domestic tournaments.

But, since then, he has become the unofficial mentor to the Jharkhand cricket team, and was seen practicing with the state outfit numerous times.

The report, however, claimed that with the India-England resuming on January 15 with the first of the three ODI matches, Dhoni is unlikely to be present on all five days of Ranji match.

Dhoni's presence will be a huge moral booster for the team.