Ranji Trophy: Manish Pandey stars with a double ton; Ishant Sharma on fire

New Delhi: Team India batsman Manish Pandey scored a double century for Karnataka against Uttar Pradesh in Kanpur on day two of the sixth round Ranji Trophy matches.

Pandey was eventually dismissed for 235 off 301 balls and shared a 354-run partnership for the fourth wicket with D Nischal, who scored 195.

Karnataka ended the day at 642/7 with skipper Vinay Kumar and CM Gautam at the crease.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who was released from the Indian side to take part in the Ranji Trophy, was on fire against Maharashtra as he took three wickets in three overs to reduce the opposition to 56/5 in reply to his side's 419, thanks to Nitish Rana's 174.

Out of favour Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh had a bad outing as he went wicketless in his 17 overs on day 3 against Bengal.

Gujarat batsmen punished the Rajasthan bowlers throughout the day as three of their five batsmen scored centuries and helped them take a 297-run lead.

Brief scores

Assam 136 (Gokul Sharma 39, Mudassar 5/36, Ravi Kiran 3/30) and 36/2 (Gokul Sharma 17*) trail Hyderabad 326 by 154 runs.

Gujarat 450/3 (Priyank Panchal 152, BH Merai 110, Parthiv Patel 119*) lead Rajasthan 153 by 297 runs.

Maharashtra 56/5 (NS Shaikh 23*, Ishant Sharma 3/14) trail Delhi 419 (Nitish Rana 174, Rishabh Pant 99, SS Bachhav 4/87) by 363 runs.

Karnataka 642/7 (Manish Pandey 238, D Nischal 195, Imtiaz Ahmed 3/101) vs Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha 64/2 trail Baroda 503 (Vishnu Solanki 109, Kedar Devdhar 104, NA Rathva 115, Basant Mohanty 5/85) by 439 runs.

Kerala 225 and 69/1 (Jalaj Saxena 29*) lead Saurashtra 232 (Robin Uthappa 86, Snell S Patel 49, Sijomon Joseph 4/43) by 62 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir 175/7 (Ahmad Omar Banday 67, AH Hooda 2/38, Harshal Patel 2/55) trail Haryana 184 by 9 runs.

Vidarbha 199/2 (SR Ramaswamy 87, Wasim Jaffer 70*) trail Goa 239 (Keenan Vaz 72, Akshay Wakhare 4/50) by 40 runs.

Bengal 309/3 (Abhishek Raman 149*, Abhimanyu Easwaran 117, Siddharth Kaul 2/84) lead Punjab 147 by 162 runs.

Chhattisgarh 130 (Vikas Hathwala 76, Mohammad Shanawaz 5/59) and 24/0 trail Services 272 by 118 runs.

Andhra 74/2 (Hanuma Vihari 26*) trail Mumbai 332 (Prithvi Shaw 114, Siddesh Lad 86, Dhawal Kulkarni 50*, B Ayyappa 4/110) by 262 runs.

Tamil Nadu 191/6 (N Jagadeesan 94*, V Yo Mahesh 44*, Ishwar Pandey 3/36, Puneet Datey 3/36) trail Madhya Pradesh 264 (Ankit Sharma 77, Ankit Dane 63, K Vignesh 4/32) by 73 runs.