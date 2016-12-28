Ranji Trophy: Mumbai brings in 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw for semis; no signs of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane

New Delhi: Record 41-time champions Mumbai has brought in prodigious Prithvi Shaw for it's Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu.

The 17-year-old has replaced opening batsman Kevin d'Almeida in the 15-member Mumbai squad, which returned from Raipur after defeating Hyderabad by 30 runs in their quarterfinal match.

“All the selectors consulted with the coach and the captain and felt that we should reward Prithvi for his performances. Anyway, the final combination will be decided depending on the conditions in Rajkot,” Milind Rege, the chief selector, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Shaw was a part of India’s victorious Asia Cup Under-19 tournament. He scored 75 runs from two innings while opening the batting.

He has long been regarded as one of the emerging talents, and has worked with Rahul Dravid, India's coach for U-19.

But there was no news of return of injured star batsmen Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

Squad: Aditya Tare (capt & wk), Praful Waghela, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Abhishek Nayar,, Shardul Thakur, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Sufiyan Shaikh (wk), Vijay Gohil, Akshay Girap, Eknath Kerkar, Prithvi Shaw.