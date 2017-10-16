Ranji Trophy, Round 2: Vidarbha, Saurashtra register wins; Ravindra Jadeja continues to shine on Day 3

New Delhi: Out of favour India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was at his vindictive best even as a little known Pankaj Jaiswal scored the second fastest fifty in the history of Ranji Trophy on Monday.

Here are group reports from third day's play of second-round matches:

Group A

Keen to make amends for missing out on an outright win in their lung opener against Assam, Delhi's spinners put their best foot forward taking the team towards a comprehensive innings victory against Railways.

Brief Scores

Delhi vs Railways in Delhi: Delhi 1st Innings 447; Railways 136 (Manan Sharma 4/50, Vikas Mishra 3/37, Ishant Sharma 3/20) and (follow on) 157/6 (Nitin Bhille 54 batting, Vikas Mishra 2/27, Manan Sharma 2/44).

Karnataka vs Assam in Mysore: Assam 145 and 169/6 (Gokul Sharma 62 no, Krishnappa Gowtham 3/39); Karnataka first innings 469/7 decl (Krishnappa Gowtham 149, Ravikumar Samarth 123).

Hyderabad vs UP in Hyderabad: No play possible

Group B

Jadeja bagged nine wickets after scoring a double hundred to guide Saurashtra to an innings and 212-run victory over Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 16 wickets fell on day three after Jammu and Kashmir started the day at 103 for four.

Brief Scores

Saurashtra vs Jammu and Kashmir in Rajkot: Saurashtra first innings 624/7 decl.; J&K 156 all and 256 all out in 84.1 overs (Bisht 55, Dayal 56; Jivrajani 6/79). Saurashtra won by an innings and 212 runs.

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand in Jaipur: Rajasthan first innings 423; Jharkhand 265 (Tiwary 83; Pankaj Singh 4/48) and 95/1.

Gujarat vs Kerala in Nadiad: Kerala 208 and 203 (Piyush Chawla 3/66, Siddharth Desai 6/80); Gujarat 307 & 22/1. Gujarat need 83 runs

Group C

Rain played spoilsport in the Tamil Nadu-Tripura match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Resuming at the overnight score of 332 for 2, the home side lost two wickets to finish the day at 357 for 4 in 88 overs, taking a lead of 99 runs over Tripura in the first innings. The truncated third day would affect Tamil Nadu's hopes of an outright victory.

Brief scores

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura in Chennai: Tripura 258 (Smit Patel 99, K Vignesh 4 for 41); Tamil Nadu 357/4 (M S Washington Sundar 159, B Indrajith 89 batting, Abhinav Mukund 76, Abhijit Sarkar 2 for 43).

Baroda vs Andhra Pradesh in Vadodara: Baroda 373 (Swapnil Singh 88, A Sheth 70 not out, Vishnu Solanki 61, B Ayyappa 4 for 69); Andhra Pradesh 505/9 (G Hanuma Vihari 150, Ricky Bhui 145, A Sheth 5 for 77 ).

Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai in Indore: Madhya Pradesh 409 (Naman Ojha 180, Ankit Sharma 67, Akash Parkar 4 for 70); Mumbai 415/8 (Jay Bista 135, Surya Kumar Yadav 91, Siddesh Lad 82).

Group D

Abhimanyu Chauhan (115) and Ashutosh Singh (71) helped Chhattisgarh post a fightback to Bengal, but Mohammed Shami engineered a middle-order collapse by snaring a for-fer as they slid to 229 for 5, in arrears by 190. In the first essay, Dinda had snaffled a seven-fer to clean up Chhattisgarh for just 110.

In another Group D match, Himachal Pradesh dominated Goa with Pankaj Jaiswal hitting a 16-ball fifty, which is second fastest in the history of Ranji.

Brief Scores

Chhattisgarh vs Bengal in Raipur: Bengal 529/7 decl (Koushik Ghosh 114, Sudeep Chatterjee 118, Abhishek Raman 94, Anushtup Majumdar 70); Chattisgarh 80/5 (Mohammed Shami 2/33, Ashoke Dinda 2/6) and 229/5 (Abhimanyu Chauhan 115; Mohammed Shami 4/45)

Punjab vs Vidarbha in Mohali: Punjab 161 & 227 (Akshay Karnewar 6/47, Akshay Wakhare 4/83); Vidarbha 419/5 (Sanjay Ramaswamy 161, Ganesh Sathish 126). Vidarbha won by an innings and 117 runs.

Himachal Pradesh vs Goa in Dharamsala: Goa 255 & 131/0; Himachal Pradesh 356/4 (Ankush Bains 143, Priyanshu Khanduri 117)

(With PTI inputs)