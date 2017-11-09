Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 1: Mumbai collapse in 500th game, Pujara gets another hundred

New Delhi: 41-time champions Mumbai collapsed in their 500th Ranji Trophy game for a paltry 171 on day one of their Round 5 match against Baroda on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara continued his fine form to hit another First-class hundred even as Saurashtra take control over defending champions Gujarat in their Group B match in Rajkot.

Another India batsman, Murali Vijay also warmed up ahead of Sri Lanka series with a timely hundred as Tamil Nadu reached 292 for 3 against Odisha in Cuttack.

Here are all the group-wise recaps from Day 1:

Group A

Mayank Agarwal continued his dream run smashing a hapless Delhi bowling attack into submission as hosts Karnataka cruised to 348 for 4 in Alur.

Brief Scores

In Alur: Karnataka 348/4 (Mayank Agarwal 169 batting, Manish Pandey 74, Navdeep Saini 1/44) vs Delhi

In Guwahati: UP 349 all out (Upendra Yadav 127, Saurabh Kumar 133, Rajjakuddin Ahmed 3/103). Assam 25/0

In Pune: Maharashtra 249/5 (Ankit Bawne 92, Rohit Motwani 52, Amit Mishra 2/48, Karan Thakur 2/52) vs Railways.

Group B

Pujara scored his 43rd first-class hundred and Snell Patel his first to guide Saurashtra to a comfortable 311 for one at stumps Gujarat. It was good match practice for Pujara ahead of the Sri Lanka series that begins with the first Test at the Eden Gardens from November 16.

Brief scores

In Rajkot: Saurashtra 311/1 in 90 overs (Pujara 115 batting, Patel 156 batting; Chawla 1/64)

In Rohtak: Haryana 99/7 in 44 overs against Rajasthan

In Jamshedpur: J&K 355/6 in 90 overs (Khajuria 101, Bisht 101)

Group C

The much-vaunted Mumbai batting line-up failed miserably on a lively track against the Baroda pace bowling duo of Atit Sheth and Lukman Meriwala as the hosts were shot out for 171.

Elsewhere India opener Vijay involved in two century partnerships, first with wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan (88) and B Indrajith (41 batting) to put Tamil Nadu in the driver's seat. After a cautious start, Vijay came into his own, playing a series of beautiful shots and reached his hundred in a hurry from the mid-80s with a huge six.

Brief Scores

In Cuttack: Tamil Nadu 292 for 3 in 90 overs (Murali Vijay 140, N Jagadeesan 88, B Indrajith 41 batting) vs Odisha

In Agartala: Andhra 252 for 2 in 89.6 overs (D B Prashanth Kumar 120 batting, G Hanuma Vihari 62, Ricky Bhui 49 batting) vs Tripura

In Mumbai: Mumbai 171 all out in 56.2 overs (Aditya Tare 50, Atit Sheth 5 for 50, Lukman Meriwala 5 for 52) vs Baroda 63 for 1 in 26 overs (Vishnu Solanki 32, Roystan Dias 1 for 15)

Group D

Centuries from openers Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy took Vidarbha to a commanding 285 for one against Bengal in Kalyani. Bengal sorely missed the services of India pacer Mohammed Shami who did not get the Board's clearance, even as the other Test cap Wriddhiman Saha featured in their lineup.

Brief Scores

In Kalyani: Vidarbha 285/1; 83 overs (Faiz Fazal 142, Sanjay Ramaswamy 117 batting) vs Bengal

In Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh 175; 44.2 overs (Pankaj Rao 3/52, Sumit Ruikar 3/20). Chhattisgarh 91/1; 34 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 46 batting, Ashutosh Singh 40 batting)

In Delhi: Services 228/8; 90 overs (Nakul Verma 64, Vikas Yadav 61; Heramb Parab 3/35) vs Goa.

(With PTI inputs)