Ranji Trophy semi-finals schedule: Check out which teams will battle it out!
The four teams include defending champions Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and first-timer Jharkhand.
New Delhi: Country's most revered domestic tournament Ranji Trophy has finally got its final four teams lined up for this year’s semi-finals. The four teams include defending champions Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and first-timer Jharkhand.
Here's the Ranji Trophy semi-finals schedule:
The first semi-final will be played between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. A record 41-time champions Mumbai has brought in prodigious Prithvi Shaw for it's semi-final against Tamil Nadu. The 17-year-old has replaced opening batsman Kevin d'Almeida in the 15-member Mumbai squad, which returned from Raipur after defeating Hyderabad by 30 runs in their quarterfinal match.
The second semi-final between Gujarat and Jharkhand will be held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. Gujarat will meet first-timers Jharkhand in the semifinal to be played in Nagpur from January 1-5, reportedly.
Both these matches are scheduled to take place from January 1 to 5, 2017. While the final will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from January 10 to 14, 2017, according to The Financial Express report.
