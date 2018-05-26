Rashid Khan is world's best spinner in T20s, says Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday heaped praise on Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan, calling him the best spinner in the Twenty20 format.

The 19-year-old SRH star has taken took 20 wickets in 16 matches in the ongoing IPL, including a three for 19 against Kolkata in the second qualifier at Kolkata on Friday. He also blasted a 10-ball 34 not out in the final overs to help SRH post 174-7 at the Edens Gardens.

In the chase of which, KKR fell short by 13 runs as SRH set up a final clash with CSK at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.