Rashid Khan is world's best spinner in T20s, says Sachin Tendulkar

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday heaped praise on Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan, calling him the best spinner in the Twenty20 format.

New Delhi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday heaped praise on Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan, calling him the best spinner in the Twenty20 format.

The 19-year-old SRH star has taken took 20 wickets in 16 matches in the ongoing IPL, including a three for 19 against Kolkata in the second qualifier at Kolkata on Friday. He also blasted a 10-ball 34 not out in the final overs to help SRH post 174-7 at the Edens Gardens.

In the chase of which, KKR fell short by 13 runs as SRH set up a final clash with CSK at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

