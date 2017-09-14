close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rashid Khan to be first Afghan to play in Australia’s BBL

It is no surprise to see Rashid bagging a contract in Australia since he was one of the best bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. The Big Bash League (BBL) has emerged as the second-most successful T20 tournament after the IPL in recent years.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 13:08
Rashid Khan to be first Afghan to play in Australia’s BBL

New Delhi: Young, leg spinning star Rashid Khan will become the first Afghanistan player to play in Australia’s T20 league, The Big Bash. The 18-year-old has been signed by South Australia’s Adelaide Strikers.

It is no surprise to see Rashid bagging a contract in Australia since he was one of the best bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. The Big Bash League (BBL) has emerged as the second-most successful T20 tournament after the IPL in recent years.

“I am very happy to have signed with the Strikers for the BBL,” the leg-spinner said in a club statement. “It is a huge honour to be a part of such a great tournament and even more of an honour to be the first Afghanistan player to participate on the BBL stage.”

Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie hailed Rashid's signing as a “major coup”. “Rashid has set the world alight in T20 cricket with his energy, enthusiasm, and great control for a young guy,” Gillespie said.

“He has some great variations, can bowl stump-to-stump and can be very hard to pick. We're delighted to be able to offer him the opportunity to play for the Adelaide Strikers.” (With AFP inputs)

TAGS

Rashid KhanCricketBBL

From Zee News

Five Indian players to watch out during ODI series versus Australia
cricket

Five Indian players to watch out during ODI series versus A...

PV Sindhu progresses to quarters in Korea, Parupalli Kashyap loses
Other Sports

PV Sindhu progresses to quarters in Korea, Parupalli Kashya...

Watch: Tennis champion Serena Williams introduces newborn daughter
Tennis

Watch: Tennis champion Serena Williams introduces newborn d...

Mohammed Shami reveals his plans on upcoming Australia series
cricket

Mohammed Shami reveals his plans on upcoming Australia seri...

Refugees driving cricketing renaissance in football-obsessed Germany
cricket

Refugees driving cricketing renaissance in football-obsesse...

ICC backs return of international cricket in Pakistan
cricket

ICC backs return of international cricket in Pakistan

&#039;Jo baat Hindi mein hai, wo kisi aur mein nahi&#039;, Virender Sehwag tweets on Hindi Diwas
cricket

'Jo baat Hindi mein hai, wo kisi aur mein nahi',...

John Stones stars in Manchester City&#039;s 4-0 thrashing of Feyenoord
Football

John Stones stars in Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing o...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo marks Real Madrid return with brace, Spurs end Wembley jinx
Football

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo marks Real Madrid retur...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video