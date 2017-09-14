Rashid Khan to be first Afghan to play in Australia’s BBL

New Delhi: Young, leg spinning star Rashid Khan will become the first Afghanistan player to play in Australia’s T20 league, The Big Bash. The 18-year-old has been signed by South Australia’s Adelaide Strikers.

It is no surprise to see Rashid bagging a contract in Australia since he was one of the best bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. The Big Bash League (BBL) has emerged as the second-most successful T20 tournament after the IPL in recent years.

“I am very happy to have signed with the Strikers for the BBL,” the leg-spinner said in a club statement. “It is a huge honour to be a part of such a great tournament and even more of an honour to be the first Afghanistan player to participate on the BBL stage.”

Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie hailed Rashid's signing as a “major coup”. “Rashid has set the world alight in T20 cricket with his energy, enthusiasm, and great control for a young guy,” Gillespie said.

“He has some great variations, can bowl stump-to-stump and can be very hard to pick. We're delighted to be able to offer him the opportunity to play for the Adelaide Strikers.” (With AFP inputs)