Ravi Shastri is a superb coach who has full faith in team, says Umesh Yadav

New Delhi: Though not many members of the Indian cricket team came out openly reacting to the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the new coach, Umesh Yadav was surely one exception.

The Indian speedster who along with several other members was on national duty during a limited overs series in West Indies, lauded Shastri's selection saying the former director has full faith in the team.

"Ravi bhai is a superb coach because he is positive at all times and has complete faith in the team. The best thing about him is that he's one of the boys and is extremely friendly. Whatever the circumstances, he doesn't allow anybody to veer into negative zone. These qualities makes him so special," the Vidarbha pacer was quoted as saying by TOI.

Umesh also reacted on Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj becoming the all-time top-scorer in ladies' ODI cricket.

"I salute Mithali and her fighting spirit! What she has achieved is amazing. Hats off to her grit and determination. She has been playing for so many years, and yet, her fitness level is top of the line.

"I'm sure there are more world records that she will make because she has a lot more to give to cricket. Her performance will set a benchmark for so many youngsters and motivate many more girls to dream of bigger things. It makes all of us so proud."

Umesh Yadav, along with other members of the team will regroup once again later this month when they prepare to tour Sri Lanka for the long series comprising of 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and 1 T20I