Ravi Shastri asks scribe to get latest dictionary to praise Virat Kohli
Shastri said that if he had been in scribe's position, he would have gone to the bookstore and bought the latest dictionary to find a word of praise for Kohli.
Centurion: Ravi Shastri is famous for his tongue-in-cheek replies and had a word of advice for a scribe, who asked him if there is a new moniker that can be attributed to describe India captain Virat Kohli's greatness.
Kohli racked up three more ODI hundreds in India's 5-1 series win against South Africa and people are finding it hard to come up with new phrases to describe his batting. “I have a tip for you. If I was in your position I know what I would be doing tomorrow. I would be going to the bookstore and buying the latest Oxford dictionary, just to improve my vocabulary (in praise of Kohli),” Shastri said.
Famous for his cliched one-liners during commentary like "tracer bullets" and "just what the doctor ordered", Shastri sounded every bit like a broadcaster when asked about the kind of impact Kohli has had on the series. “Huge (impact)! As a batsman? Fabulous - over 500 runs in 6 matches against a South African attack. Do I have to say anything more?” Shastri replied.