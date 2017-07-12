Ravi Shastri buries the hatchet with Sourav Ganguly, says they both have moved on from last year's spat

New Delhi: After losing out to Anil Kumble in the coach selection process last year, Ravi Shastri landed the job of Team India's head coach after being picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) ahead of big names like Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody.

While Virat Kohli's preference of seeing Shastri replace Kumble at the helm was one of the worst-kept secrets of modern times, there were questions raised on how the former Team Director would impress Sourav Ganguly after the duo's infamous spat last year during the coach selection process.

Shastri had blamed Ganguly, who is a key member of CAC, for not getting the coach's post last year, while Ganguly in return had said "Shastri should have been present in person for the interview".

When asked about his equation with Ganguly, Shastri told India Today that they both have moved on.

"We are two former captains, there will be arguments. Everyone is not on the same page all the time. But there is mutual respect," Shastri was quoted as saying.

"There were good questions asked and I answered. You're looking at the bigger picture and the betterment of Indian cricket and that's paramount. You need to do the best for Indian cricket./"

Ganguly also opened up on the subject saying that he was saddened that the whole episode was being made into a battle between him and Shastri.

"Sad it's being made as Sourav vs Ravi. I need to address that. I will speak to COA," Ganguly told India Today.

Ganguly also cleared rumous spreading perception that he did not want Shastri as coach, saying: "If that's the case, no point doing it. There are others in the committee."

Shastri will be assisted by former India pacer Zaheer Khan as the bowling consultant and current India A and Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed as an overseas batting consultant.