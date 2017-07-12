close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ravi Shastri buries the hatchet with Sourav Ganguly, says they both have moved on from last year's spat

Ganguly also opened up on the subject saying that he was saddened that the whole episode was being made into a battle between him and Shastri.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 19:30
Ravi Shastri buries the hatchet with Sourav Ganguly, says they both have moved on from last year&#039;s spat

New Delhi: After losing out to Anil Kumble in the coach selection process last year, Ravi Shastri landed the job of Team India's head coach after being picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) ahead of big names like Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody.

While Virat Kohli's preference of seeing Shastri replace Kumble at the helm was one of the worst-kept secrets of modern times, there were questions raised on how the former Team Director would impress Sourav Ganguly after the duo's infamous spat last year during the coach selection process.

Shastri had blamed Ganguly, who is a key member of CAC, for not getting the coach's post last year, while Ganguly in return had said "Shastri should have been present in person for the interview".

When asked about his equation with Ganguly, Shastri told India Today that they both have moved on.

"We are two former captains, there will be arguments. Everyone is not on the same page all the time. But there is mutual respect," Shastri was quoted as saying.

"There were good questions asked and I answered. You're looking at the bigger picture and the betterment of Indian cricket and that's paramount. You need to do the best for Indian cricket./"

Ganguly also opened up on the subject saying that he was saddened that the whole episode was being made into a battle between him and Shastri.

"Sad it's being made as Sourav vs Ravi. I need to address that. I will speak to COA," Ganguly told India Today.
Ganguly also cleared rumous spreading perception that he did not want Shastri as coach, saying: "If that's the case, no point doing it. There are others in the committee."

Shastri will be assisted by former India pacer Zaheer Khan as the bowling consultant and current India A and Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed as an overseas batting consultant.

TAGS

Sourav GangulyRavi Shastriindian cricket teamCACIndia CoachVirat Kohlicricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Magnificent! England&#039;s Natalie Sciver hits one outrageous cricket shot through the legs
cricket

WATCH: Magnificent! England's Natalie Sciver hits one...

Bangladesh&#039;s Tamim Iqbal denies hate crime behind his decision to quit Sussex
cricket

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal denies hate crime behind his...

Football

FC Goa sign Spanish midfielder Manuel Arana for upcoming In...

Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar not made, they are born: Mithali&#039;s coach RSR Murthy
cricket

Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar not made, they are born: Mith...

WATCH: When Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid toyed with Sri Lanka bowlers in Taunton
cricket

WATCH: When Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid toyed with Sri Lan...

Do MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh fit into Ravi Shastri&#039;s plans for 2019 World Cup? Here&#039;s what he said!
cricket

Do MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh fit into Ravi Shastri's p...

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes on social media as Mithali Raj becomes all-time women&#039;s ODI top-scorer
cricket

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes on social media a...

WATCH: The moment &#039;Legend&#039; Mithali Raj became all-time top-scorer in women&#039;s ODI cricket
cricket

WATCH: The moment 'Legend' Mithali Raj became all...

Pakistan Cricket Board announces central contracts for 35 players, controversial Umar Akmal left out
cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board announces central contracts for 35 p...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video