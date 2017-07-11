close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ravi Shastri confirmed or not? BCCI's denial to coach appointment leaves Twitterati bamboozled

Earlier, media was abuzz with reports that Shastri has been handed a second term as the head coach of the Indian team. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 18:56
Ravi Shastri confirmed or not? BCCI&#039;s denial to coach appointment leaves Twitterati bamboozled

New Delhi: While most of the media outlets confirmed the appointment of Ravi Shastri as Team India's new head coach, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday refused to confirm the reports, saying a final decision is yet to be taken.

"No final decision on coach as yet, as three CAC members are still deliberating and talking to each other," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary told the media on Tuesday.

"The CAC is still deliberating, formal announcement could be made later."

Earlier, media was abuzz with reports that Shastri has been handed a second term as the head coach of the Indian team. 

With suspense still looming over who the next coach will be, Twitterati were left bamboozled over the never-seen-before scenario.

Here's how the confused fans reacted:

A veteran of 80 Tests and 150 One-Day Internationals (ODI), the 55-year-old Shastri had earlier served as the Team Director for India`s tour of England in 2014 to the 2016 World T20, where India lost to the eventual champions West Indies. 

Shastri was overlooked last year and the CAC picked celebrated spinner and former skipper Anil Kumble for a one-year term. That term unfortunately ended on a controversial note after the last month`s ICC Champions Trophy in England.

Shastri had initially not applied for the coach`s post but when the BCCI extended the deadline for accepting applications till July 9, he jumped into the fray. 

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

Ravi ShastriBCCITwitterIndia CoachVirat Kohlicricket news

From Zee News

No decision has been made on appointment of new coach, CAC still deliberating over it: Amitabh Chaudhary
cricket

No decision has been made on appointment of new coach, CAC...

Bayern Munich sign Colombian superstar James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on 2-year loan
Football

Bayern Munich sign Colombian superstar James Rodriguez from...

Ravi Shastri pips Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody to become Indian cricket coach – Exactly what the doctor ordered!
cricket

Ravi Shastri pips Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody to become Indi...

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
cricket

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Live Stream...

Twitter explodes with reactions as Ravi Shastri becomes Team India&#039;s new head coach
cricket

Twitter explodes with reactions as Ravi Shastri becomes Tea...

Ravi Shastri: How Team India performed under veteran Mumbai cricketer when he was Team Director
cricket

Ravi Shastri: How Team India performed under veteran Mumbai...

Ravi Shastri becomes Indian coach: 10 facts you must know about Anil Kumble&#039;s successor
cricket

Ravi Shastri becomes Indian coach: 10 facts you must know a...

Team India coach announcement only after consultation with Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Team India coach announcement only after consultation with...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Wounded India look to bounce back against Australia – Preview
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Wounded India look to boun...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video