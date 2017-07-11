Ravi Shastri confirmed or not? BCCI's denial to coach appointment leaves Twitterati bamboozled

New Delhi: While most of the media outlets confirmed the appointment of Ravi Shastri as Team India's new head coach, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday refused to confirm the reports, saying a final decision is yet to be taken.

"No final decision on coach as yet, as three CAC members are still deliberating and talking to each other," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary told the media on Tuesday.

"The CAC is still deliberating, formal announcement could be made later."

Earlier, media was abuzz with reports that Shastri has been handed a second term as the head coach of the Indian team.

With suspense still looming over who the next coach will be, Twitterati were left bamboozled over the never-seen-before scenario.

Here's how the confused fans reacted:

Now BCCI denies Shastri's appointment.This is becoming like our state politics. — janardhan koushik (@koushiktweets) July 11, 2017

@BCCI denies reports of @RaviShastriOfc as Coach , Ravi shastri right now pic.twitter.com/3hCsSHIGib — Amit Petwal (@AmitPetwal6) July 11, 2017

Can totally imagine Virat Kohli plucking a flower while saying 'Ravi Shastri Coach....Ravi Shastri Not The Coach' right now. — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) July 11, 2017

Ravi Shastri waiting for Decision ! pic.twitter.com/STzV4toEwh — Kishore Villa (@kishorevilla001) July 11, 2017

A veteran of 80 Tests and 150 One-Day Internationals (ODI), the 55-year-old Shastri had earlier served as the Team Director for India`s tour of England in 2014 to the 2016 World T20, where India lost to the eventual champions West Indies.

Shastri was overlooked last year and the CAC picked celebrated spinner and former skipper Anil Kumble for a one-year term. That term unfortunately ended on a controversial note after the last month`s ICC Champions Trophy in England.

Shastri had initially not applied for the coach`s post but when the BCCI extended the deadline for accepting applications till July 9, he jumped into the fray.

(With IANS inputs)