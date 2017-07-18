close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ravi Shastri gets Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on controversial appointment

Shastri said that he will welcome 'invaluable' opinions from both Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 23:40
Ravi Shastri gets Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on controversial appointment

New Delhi: Ravi Shastri, today, announced the return of Bharat Arun as Team India's bowling coach by virtually snubbing the CAC's selection of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid, as the newly-appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team got his wish fulfilled from the BCCI.

Sourav Ganguly, when asked about Arun's appoinment, refused to comment saying, "enough has been said about the matter. I don't want to comment on this anymore." 

Alongwith Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S. Laxman, who form the CAC tasked to appoint the India coach following Anil Kumble's resignation, Ganguly, recommended a 150-day tenure per year for India's World Cup winning pacer Zaheer Khan as bowling consultant, despite initally calling for a bowling coach's role for the left-arm speedster.

"(We recommended) 150 days a year," Ganguly had said a few days back.

Batting great Rahul Dravid's name was also included as overseas batting consultant.

But on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said that they haven't yet arrived at any decision on the duo, with Shastri saying that he will welcome 'invaluable' opinions from both former cricketers.

"I was clear in my head about my core team. And what you just heard is my core team," Shastri told reporters after the announcement by the BCCI in his presence.

"All depends on their availability. It depends on individuals, the number of days they want to give but their inputs will be invaluable and they are most welcome. I have spoken to both of them personally," former India all-rounder Shastri said.

"I am absolutely clear. It is not a fiasco. As he (Shastri) has made it clear, he wanted his core team and they (Dravid and Zaheer) will be on board. Their contributions are going to be invaluable," he said.

India's new coach Ravi Shastri will be at the helm of affairs when India tour Sri Lanka starting July 26.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar was elevated as the assistant coach while R.Sridhar was retained as the fielding coach of the national team.

(With Agencies inputs)

TAGS

Ravi ShastriBharat ArunSourav GangulyIndia bowling coachBCCIZaheer Khancricket news

From Zee News

Women&#039;s Hockey World League Semi-Final: India go down 1-4 to England in quarter-final
Other Sports

Women's Hockey World League Semi-Final: India go down...

Neymar&#039;s reported nod to PSG in €222 mn​ deal causes huge stir, but is it really happening?
Football

Neymar's reported nod to PSG in €222 mn​ deal causes h...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: England beat South Africa in last-over thriller, qualify for final
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: England beat South Africa in la...

Joe Hart joins West Ham United on season-long loan from Manchester City
Football

Joe Hart joins West Ham United on season-long loan from Man...

Sachin Tendulkar shares inspiring Facebook post about Jhulan Goswami
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar shares inspiring Facebook post about Jhula...

Niroshan Dickwella&#039;s stumping controversy leaves Twitter in splits, Graeme Cremer questions third-umpire over not-out call
cricket

Niroshan Dickwella's stumping controversy leaves Twitt...

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Trisha Chetty in WWC 2017 semi-final
cricket

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Tr...

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India opener Smriti Mandhana on her 21st birthday
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India open...

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potatoes, teaches importance of fitness
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video