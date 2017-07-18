Ravi Shastri gets Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on controversial appointment

New Delhi: Ravi Shastri, today, announced the return of Bharat Arun as Team India's bowling coach by virtually snubbing the CAC's selection of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid, as the newly-appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team got his wish fulfilled from the BCCI.

Sourav Ganguly, when asked about Arun's appoinment, refused to comment saying, "enough has been said about the matter. I don't want to comment on this anymore."

Alongwith Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S. Laxman, who form the CAC tasked to appoint the India coach following Anil Kumble's resignation, Ganguly, recommended a 150-day tenure per year for India's World Cup winning pacer Zaheer Khan as bowling consultant, despite initally calling for a bowling coach's role for the left-arm speedster.

"(We recommended) 150 days a year," Ganguly had said a few days back.

Batting great Rahul Dravid's name was also included as overseas batting consultant.

But on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said that they haven't yet arrived at any decision on the duo, with Shastri saying that he will welcome 'invaluable' opinions from both former cricketers.

"I was clear in my head about my core team. And what you just heard is my core team," Shastri told reporters after the announcement by the BCCI in his presence.

"All depends on their availability. It depends on individuals, the number of days they want to give but their inputs will be invaluable and they are most welcome. I have spoken to both of them personally," former India all-rounder Shastri said.

"I am absolutely clear. It is not a fiasco. As he (Shastri) has made it clear, he wanted his core team and they (Dravid and Zaheer) will be on board. Their contributions are going to be invaluable," he said.

India's new coach Ravi Shastri will be at the helm of affairs when India tour Sri Lanka starting July 26.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar was elevated as the assistant coach while R.Sridhar was retained as the fielding coach of the national team.

(With Agencies inputs)