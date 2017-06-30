close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ravi Shastri has different aura than that of Anil Kumble, it's their individuality, says Shikhar Dhawan

The Men in Blue are currently playing a five-match ODI series against West Indies. India, presently leading the series 1-0 after two matches, will be aiming to extend their lead over Windies when they lock horns for their third encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on June 30.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 12:51
Ravi Shastri has different aura than that of Anil Kumble, it&#039;s their individuality, says Shikhar Dhawan
PTI

New Delhi: Amid the hangover surrounding Anil Kumble's sudden resignment from the post of India's head coach and controversies dealing with his rift with skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan became the first member of the Indian squad to react to the on-going scenario.

The left-handed opener has been at the peak of his form since his return to the Indian squad. Notching up 338 runs in five matches in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Dhawan once again clinched on the 'Golden Bat' award for the second consecutive time in the coveted tournament. He continued with his form when he ramped up 87 and 63 in the first two encounters with West Indies at the Caribbean.

Talking to ANI about the controversial exit of Anil Kumble, the 31-year-old said, "I haven't played much under Anil bhai, as I was out of action for almost six months. Hence, I can't really comment on that."

Adding on to it the southpaw said, " Moreover I am a person who really enjoys playing, I am a flexible person. I always do my work and keep my focus on the game."

When asked about differences between Ravi Shastri's style of coaching and that of Anil Kumble, Dhawan said, "Yes, of course, everybody has a different character. Now if you consider Dhoni bhai and Virat, they are absolutely two different characters. Both play well and have helped India win a match on quite a few occasions. So, everyone comes with their own character. Ravi (Shastri) bhai has a different aura than that of Anil bhai and so everyone has their own individuality."

"They both are great players and have achieved enough for the Team, thus I always have respect for them," he added.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are currently playing a five-match ODI series against West Indies. India, presently leading the series 1-0 after two matches, will be aiming to extend their lead over Windies when they lock horns for their third encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on June 30.

TAGS

Anil KumbleVirat KohliShikhar DhawanRavi ShastriIndiaTeam IndiaWest IndiesWest Indies Vs Indiacricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Bournemouth sign defender Nathan Ake from Chelsea for undisclosed club record fee
Football

Bournemouth sign defender Nathan Ake from Chelsea for undis...

India&#039;s next coach: Is Virat Kohli open to working with a foreign candidate as Anil Kumble&#039;s replacement?
cricket

India's next coach: Is Virat Kohli open to working wit...

Joe Root says ready to lead after bedding in under Alastair Cook
cricket

Joe Root says ready to lead after bedding in under Alastair...

Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor reveals why she feared batting legend Sachin Tendulkar
cricket

Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor reveals why she feared batting...

Football, showbiz stars gather for Lionel Messi&#039;s wedding bash
Football

Football, showbiz stars gather for Lionel Messi's wedd...

Virender Sehwag&#039;s brilliant post praising Indian soldiers will leave you teary-eyed
cricket

Virender Sehwag's brilliant post praising Indian soldi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video