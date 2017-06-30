Ravi Shastri has different aura than that of Anil Kumble, it's their individuality, says Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi: Amid the hangover surrounding Anil Kumble's sudden resignment from the post of India's head coach and controversies dealing with his rift with skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan became the first member of the Indian squad to react to the on-going scenario.

The left-handed opener has been at the peak of his form since his return to the Indian squad. Notching up 338 runs in five matches in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Dhawan once again clinched on the 'Golden Bat' award for the second consecutive time in the coveted tournament. He continued with his form when he ramped up 87 and 63 in the first two encounters with West Indies at the Caribbean.

Talking to ANI about the controversial exit of Anil Kumble, the 31-year-old said, "I haven't played much under Anil bhai, as I was out of action for almost six months. Hence, I can't really comment on that."

Adding on to it the southpaw said, " Moreover I am a person who really enjoys playing, I am a flexible person. I always do my work and keep my focus on the game."

When asked about differences between Ravi Shastri's style of coaching and that of Anil Kumble, Dhawan said, "Yes, of course, everybody has a different character. Now if you consider Dhoni bhai and Virat, they are absolutely two different characters. Both play well and have helped India win a match on quite a few occasions. So, everyone comes with their own character. Ravi (Shastri) bhai has a different aura than that of Anil bhai and so everyone has their own individuality."

"They both are great players and have achieved enough for the Team, thus I always have respect for them," he added.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are currently playing a five-match ODI series against West Indies. India, presently leading the series 1-0 after two matches, will be aiming to extend their lead over Windies when they lock horns for their third encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on June 30.