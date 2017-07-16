Ravi Shastri might get paid around 7 crores for role as India's head coach: Reports

New Delhi: Newly chosen India's head coach, Ravi Shastri is likely to be paid around 7 crores as per latest reports, fate of which will be decided by a four-member panel comprising BCCI acting president CK Khanna, CEO Rahul Johri, Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

The latest reports doing rounds reveal that Shastri might get around Rupees seven crores annually for his two-year contract, two crores less than what Anil Kumble had demanded during his last presentation to the BCCI panel. During Shastri days as a Team Director of the Men in Blue, his package was around the same amount of Rupees 7 to 7.5 crore.

A top board official informed TOI, " BCCI is going to make an offer of more than Rs 7 crore to Shastri. This is the same amount which (predecessor) Anil Kumble had asked the board during his presentation in May. But it can't be more than Rs 7.5 crore annually." Although a Hindustan Times report claimed that Kumble had put forth a proposal worth 9 crores.

Sources also revealed that the support staff members which includes the batting, bowling and the fielding coach, are not going to earn more than Rupees two crores. "The support staff bracket (batting and bowling coach) won't exceed the Rupees two crore mark. The board is in the process of finalising contracts as soon as possible," the official added.

The following salary for the support staff, if finalised, would prove worthy enough for both Sanjay Bangar (the current batting coach) and Bharat Arun ( if his appointment is done). "Bangar had quit his IPL job at Kings XI Punjab and if Arun comes in he will also have to let go of his roles with RCB and the Hyderabad Ranji team," added the source.

CoA, which did have a meeting on Saturday to finalise Shastri's appointment, took no decision on the fate of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid who were announced as consultants for overseas tours.

"There is no clarity on how many days Zaheer will be available. His salary will be based on his availability," the official concluded.