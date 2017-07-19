Ravi Shastri, new chief coach of Indian team, to get upto Rs 8 crore per annum by BCCI as salary

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to have finally got the official coaching staff for the Indian cricket team. At a press conference on Tuesday, BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary announced the board's decision to appoint Bharat Arun as the full-time bowling coach of the Indian team.

Shastri, who was the team director of the Indian team from 2014-16, was said to be keen on bringing Arun back, as he was the bowling coach of the team for two years during his tenure. The Indian board has decided to pay new chief coach a whopping salary, which could go up to Rs 8 crore per annum.

As per a report by PTI, it is learnt that the top brass of BCCI was unanimous in their decision on Shastri's perks, which is at least a crore more than previous coach Anil Kumble's salary of Rs 6.5 crore.

Ironically, in Kumble's demand for an increment was exactly to the tune of what Shastri will be getting.

The three other coaches -- Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Sanjay Bangar are expected to be bracketed between Rs 2 and 3 crore taking into account that they need to be compensated for foregoing their IPL contracts.

Earlier at the press conference on Tuesday, BCCI joint secretary said, "The BCCI has appointed as head coach Mr Ravi Shastri. The BCCI has also appointed Mr Sanjay Bangar as the assistant coach. It has also appointed Mr Bharat Arun as the bowling coach. Mr Patrick Farhart continues to remain the physio of the team. Mr Basu continues to remain the trainer of the team. Mr R Sridhar continues to remain the fielding coach of the team. All of them will be a part of a two-year contract, commencing today and until the closure of the next World Cup."

Indian team's next assignment is the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka, which will kick off with a four-match Test series beginning from July 21.

(With PTI inputs)