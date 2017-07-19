Ravi Shastri, new chief coach of Team India, pitches for Sachin Tendulkar as consultant for overseas tours

New Delhi: After weeks of suspense, veteran Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri finally managed to get his own support staff as BCCI made the crucial announcement on Tuesday.

Shastri expressed the desire to have Tendulkar on board during Tuesday's meeting with the BCCI special committee comprising acting president CK Khanna, CEO Rahul Johri, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji.

Tendulkar is part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which picked Shastri as the coach. Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman are the other two members in the panel.

The special committee made it clear that any role with the national team, be it full-time or as a consultant, has to be clear of conflict of interest.

"Ravi put forward the idea of having Sachin on board as a consultant for a very short period. But the committee promptly reminded him about the conflict of interest clause," a member of the committee, who did not wish to be identified as the information is not meant to be public, told PTI.

If Tendulkar does accept the role, it would mean that he would have to let go of his various other commitments including the IPL.

Tendulkar, who started a player for Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich tournament, is now a part of the coaching staff.

Not to forget, veteran Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid had to part ways with the IPL since he was given a two-year contract extension as the coach of India U-19 as well as India A.